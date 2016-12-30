Thursday's Indiana basketball scores and stats

Here ares stories, stats and scores from boys and girls high school basketball games from Southern Indiana on Dec. 29, 2016.

STORIES

BOYS

Providence 32, Clarksville 30

Silver Creek 40, Charlestown 37

Story: Providence, Silver Creek advance in holiday tournament

Gallery: Silver Creek Holiday Tournament

GIRLS

Story: Roundup: North Harrison suffers first loss

SCORES

BOYS

Springs Valley Tournament

WEST WASHINGTON 83, TABERNACLE 38

FRENCH LICK, Ind.- The Senators (6-2) cruised by the Eagles (2-4), 83-38 in the Springs Valley Tournament. Noah Green led all scorers for the Senators with 17 points and Hunter Sanford added 12 points. Nick Marris chipped in with ten points and Peyton Walker scored eight points. Caleb Jones led the Eagles with 13 points.

TABERNACLE (2-4)

Job Sichting 7p; Martin Myers 5p; Carter Roll 11p; Caleb Jones 13p; Jason Baker 2p.

WEST WASHINGTON (6-2)

Michael Sizemore 6p; Kamden Zink 7p; Noah Green 17p; Dakotah Smith 2p; Bryce Farmer 2p; Hunter Sanford 12p; Peyton Walker 8p; Mikey NIchols 3p; Nick Marrs 10p; Bishop 9p; Jackson Bryrne 6p.

WEST WASHINGTON 60, SPRINGS VALLEY 52

FRENCH LICK, Ind. – Noah Green scored 15 points, dished out four assists and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Senators (7-2) to defeat the Blackhawks (4-4), 60-52 in game four of the Springs Valley Tournament. Braden Whitaker scored 15 points and had two assists and five rebounds to lead the Blackhawks.

WEST WASHINGTON (7-2)

Sizemore 2p, 4a, 5r, 2s; Zink 2p, 1r; Green 15p, 4a, 5r; Sanford 13p, 4a, 6r; Walker 14p, 5a, 7r, 1s; Marrs 5p, 1b, 1r; Bryne 9p, 1a, 5r.

SPRINGS VALLEY (4-4)

Weddle 9p, 2r; Tow 8p, 5a, 1r; Russell 3p, 1a, 2r; Crecelius 4p, 2a, 1r; Carnes 7p, 4a, 6r, 1s; McElfresh 4p, 2r; Whitaker 15p, 2a, 5r; Selby 2p, 2r, 1s.

GIRLS

BORDEN 71, PROVIDENCE CRISTO REY 23

BORDEN, Ind. – The Braves (7-5) crushed the Wolves (0-11), 71-23, leading 45-10 at the half. Riley Schindler was the leading scorer for the Braves with 23 points, followed by Taylor Streander with 18 points. Dy’Talzha Starks led the Wolves with 10 points.

PROVIDENCE CRISTO REY (0-11)

Lakia Harris 6p; Tomasina Smith 4p; Jaleya Edwards 3p; Dy’Talzha Starks 10p.

BORDEN (7-5)

Riley Schindler 23p; Taylor Streander 18p; Amanda Goodridge 14p; Kate Gertin 2p; Hannah McKinley 4p; Keisha Curry 6p; Dayton Nale 4p.

Southwestern Tournament (Rumble on the River)

FISHERS 70, MADISON 23

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – The Tigers (6-8) held the Cubs (3-11) scoreless in the first quarter to get a huge start in the game, eventually winning, 70-23. Also, the Tigers had a team total of 13 steals, causing the Cubs to lose chances to score. Toni Grace was the leading scorer for the Tigers with 18 points, four rebounds and steals. Sage Sproles led the Cubs with eight points and seven rebounds.

MADISON (3-11)

Sydney Carver 1p, 2r; Amilia Hall 2p, 1a, 1r, 2s; Hannah Imel 7p, 6r, 1s; Abby Moore 3p; Sage Sproles 8p, 2a, 7r, 1s; Maddie Thomas 2p, 1r, 2s.

FISHERS (6-8)

Alexandra Bankovich 7p, 2a, 1r; Lauren Emmerson 4p, 1a; Skylas Fulton 12p; Toni Grace 18p, 2a, 4r, 1b, 4s; Kennedi London 4p, 3a, 2r, 1s; Tamia Perryman 8p, 4a, 2r, 1b, 5s; Sydney Rector 2p, 1r; Lydia Stulken 2p, 2r, 2b, 1s; Audrey Turner 10p, 14r, 8b; Casey Walker 3p, 3r.

MADISON 59, CHARLESTOWN 48

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – The Cubs took down the Pirates, 59-48 in game 10 of the Southwestern Tournament. The Cubs got off to a great start and led 27-21 at the half. The Pirates came out after the halftime break and went on a 15-11 run in the third quarter, but the Cubs quick response helped them get the lead back. The Cubs’ Hannah Imel had a strong game finishing with 19 points, four assists and 14 rebounds and Sage Sproles added 15 points, four assists and eight rebounds. Peyton Crace led the Pirates with 14 points and seven rebounds.

CHARLESTOWN

Jacqueline Biscardi 5p, 1r; Peyton Crace 14p, 2a, 7r, 1b, 1s; Gabrielle Gagnon 12p, 1a, 2r, 2s; Bri Harvey 5p, 4a, 10r, 2b; Samantha Mathews 12p, 3a, 3r, 1s.

MADISON (4-11)

Emma Beasley 7p, 1a, 2r, 1s; Bailey Dyer 6p, 5a, 4r; Jesse Dyer 3p, 1r; Hannah Imel 19p, 4a, 14r, 1b, 1s; Sage Sproles 15p, 4a, 8r, 3s; Harper Watson 5p, 2a, 2r, 1b; Paige Young 4p, 1r.