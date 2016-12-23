Thursday's Kentucky basketball scores and stats

Here are stories, scores and stats from girls and boys high school basketball action in Louisville and around the Commonwealth on Dec. 22, 2017.

STORIES

GIRLS

Traditional Bank Holiday Classic

Danville 58, Christian Academy of Louisville 46

Butler 66, Simon Kenton 62

Sacred Heart 51, Elizabethtown 47

Manual 64, Russell 42

Story: Butler, Manual, Sacred Heart reach semifinals of Traditional Bank Classic

Queen of the Commonwealth Tournament

Final: Male 74, Bullitt East 53

Story: Bulldogs rout Chargers, take Queen of the Commonwealth crown

SCORES

BOYS

Blue Devil Invitational

at Henry Clay

VALLEY 75, HENDERSON CO. 57

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Valley (9-2) raced past the Colonels (6-4), earning its ninth win in eleven games for the second straight year. Nine players scored for the Vikings, led by Curt Lewis with 19 points. Valley drained 12-of-27 3-pointers in the game and shot a hot 49 percent from the field overall.

VALLEY (9-2)

Cameron Wilson 15p; Raekwon Evans 6p, 4r, 5a; Curt Lewis 19p, 5r, 3a; Jaylen Smith 6p; Eric George 14p, 6r, 3a; Tre Anderson 4p; Jerry Davis 6p, 3r; Xavier Johnson 2p; B Angelo Anderson 3p.

HENDERSON CO. (6-4)

Cartel Gilbert 6p, 4r; Taye Calloway 13p; Daymien Dixon 2p; Robert Dawson 14p, 9r; Idris Mitchell 7p, 8r; Kordell Rollins 13p, 3r; DeAngelo Ware 2p.

Central Bank Classic

at Lexington Christian

CLARK CO. 62, J’TOWN 46

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Will Philpot’s monster game led the Cardinals (6-4) past J’town in the Central Bank Classic. Philpot recorded a double-double, with 19 points and 18 rebounds. Clark Co. dished out 14 assists on 22 made field goals as a team. Jalen Davis led the Chargers in the defeat with 15 points.

CLARK CO. (6-4)

PJ Williams 9p; Chase Taylor 6p, 4r, 8a; Ryan Cooper 6p, 7r; Jordan Graham 18p, 4r; Will Philpot 19p, 18r; JJ Johnson 4p, 3r.

J’TOWN (5-4)

Jalen Davis 15p; Dakota White 10p; Delvonte McCloud 6p, 8r; Dwjuan Goodman 6p; Justin Baker 5p; Chris Trigg 5p, 7r.

EASTERN 74, CAMPBELLSVILLE 47

MERCER CO., Ky. – Eastern (3-5) breezed by Campbellsville (1-9), 74-47 in the Clash of the Titans tournament. Eastern outscored Campbellsville 31-7 in the second quarter to take a 42-23 lead at the half. Jacob Robinson led the Eastern squad with 14 points and four 3-pointers, and Nick Sparks added 13 points. Tyrion Taylor finished with 28 points for Campbellsville.

EASTERN (3-5)

Sugar Wyche 3p; Jacob Robinson 14p; Jordan Lyons 7p; Myles Goodrich 6p; Nick Sparks 13p; Trent Robinson 11p; Kahlil Garmon 4p; Caleb Williams 4p; Javen Rushin 12p.

CAMPBELLSVILLE (1-9)

Tyrion Taylor 28p; Corley 3p; Ethan Lay 2p; Logan Cole 9p; James Wilson 4p; Bottoms 1p.

KME Christmas Classic

at Trigg Co.

TRIGG CO. 68, ST. FRANCIS 54

CADIZ, Ky. – The Wyverns (3-4) were unable to contain the Wildcats (2-6), specifically junior guard Devron Triplet who scored a game high 25 points on 50 percent shooting. St. Francis was within five points at halftime, but could not narrow the gap. James Risley scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead St. Francis.

ST. FRANCIS (3-4)

Jabrell Moore 7p; Ahmad Moore 12p; James Risley 18p, 8r; Jonah LeStrange 5p; Michael Patterson 4p; Noah Sparks 8p.

TRIGG CO. (2-6)

Devron Triplet 25p; Connor Barnes 10p; Micah Brown 3p; Jordan Shemwell 4p; Trevor Cortner 3p; JaKobe Bridges 10p; Cam Jordan 4p; Jacob Kent 4p; Hayden Daniel 5p.

ST. FRANCIS 80, CLARKSBURG (TENN.) 79

CADIZ, Ky. – Ahmad Moore recorded a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds to lead St. Francis (4-4) to the win in dramatic fashion. His most important point of the game came after Clarksburg (Tenn.) tied the game with 20 seconds remaining. Holding for the final shot, Moore was fouled with two seconds left and made 1-of-2 from the free-throw line to seal the victory.

CLARKSBURG (TENN.)

Devin Wildridge 31p; Jaden Phillips 19p; Mason Boyd 2p; Jake Bates 1p; Trent Boyd 6p; Peyton Collins 2p; Bailee Webb 10p; Austin Pritchard 8p.

ST. FRANCIS (4-4)

Jabrell Moore 4p; Lake Mackin 4p; Ahmad Moore 21p, 15r; James Risley 24p; Jonah LeStrange 6p; TJ Richardson 3p; Michael Patterson 2p; Noah Sparks 14p; Connor Gorman 2p.

Nick Burns Memorial at Spencer Co.

SOUTH OLDHAM 63, SPENCER CO. 60

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. – The Dragons (11-0) were able to squeeze by the Bears (7-4) 63-60 in the final of the Nick Burns Memorial tournament. The Dragons remain undefeated for this season, and have made 136 3-pointers as a team this season. Jo Griffin dominated for the Dragons with 28 points. Jackson Cole led the Bears with 13 points.

SOUTH OLDHAM (11-0)

Jo Griffin 28p, 13r, 5a, 3s; Devin Young 6p, 5r; Sam Beard 5p; Peyton Hicks 2p, 1r; Dyllon Hoover 3p, 5a; Luke Morrison 9p, 3r; Aaron Franklin 8p; David Beyerle 2p, 2r, 2a.

SPENCER CO. (7-4)

Daniel Wheeler 7p; Jackson Cole 13p; Sam Conley 11p; Michael Seawright 6p; Bryson Cannon 11p; Jacob Coke 12p.

Rose Hill All Private School Invitational

at Rose Hill Christian

WHITEFIELD 68, ST. PATRICK 63

ASHLAND, Ky. – Whitefield (2-4) pulled out a narrow victory over St. Patrick (3-5) behind Taylor Cash’s 22 points. The Wildcats went on an 18-4 run in the third quarter to take the lead after trailing by seven at halftime. Cash scored 19 of his points in the second half.

WHITEFIELD (2-4)

Christian Judd 2p; Trevor Nauert 2p; Taylor Cash 22p, 5r, 6a; Tyler Nauert 12p, 5r; Andrew Harrod 10p, 5r; Daniel Solomon 3p; Brandon Blackwell 1p; Will Hedgespeth 3p; Connor Emmitt 13p.

ST. PATRICK (3-5)

Baulen Bauer 13p; Pat McKay 10p; Chandler Black 12p; Josh Walton 8p; Jake Swolskey 4p; Chase Burton 16p.

Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic at Gatlinburg-Pittman

PRP 74, SOUTH LAUREL 69

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – PRP (5-3) knocked off South Laurel (9-3) to advance to the final game Friday against Corbin in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic. Jared Grubb scored 32 points in the defeat for the Cardinals, while Malik Bunzy nearly matched him with 27 points of his own for the Panthers. Frantically trying to come back down the stretch, South Laurel continued to test PRP from the free throw line. The Panthers were able to knock down 15-of-20 from the free-throw line in final quarter.

PRP (5-3)

BJ Robinson 18p; Malik Bunzy 27p; Gerald Gray Jr. 9p, 8r; Trey Hill 4p, 9a; Cyncer Wilson 2p; Cashawn Beasley 3p; Darius Osborne 3p; Tyler Redmon 2p; Logan Hudson 6p.

SOUTH LAUREL (9-3)

Blake Phelps 3p; Ryan Anders 9p; Matthew Dalton 9p; Logan Madden 6p; Jerred Lovins 1p; Jared Grubb 32p; JJ Ramey 9p.

Scores from around the state:

Beechwood 79, Henry Co. 43

Campbell Co. 97, Calvary Christian 26

Edmonson Co. 75, Frederick Fraize 51

Estill Co. 62, East Carter 54

Fleming Co. 73, Prestonsburg 63

Lou. Collegiate 61, Allen Co.-Scottsville 39

Madisonville-North Hopkins 62, Lyon Co. 47

Paducah Tilghman 77, Lexington, Ala. 48

Paris 71, Nicholas Co. 53

Pineville 53, Williamsburg 41

Powell Co. 80, Menifee Co. 37

Raceland 58, Phelps 51

Scott Co. 85, Breathitt Co. 55

Sheldon Clark 70, Magoffin Co. 58

Walton-Verona 62, Holmes 47

Aleris Christmas Tournament

Lou. Western 53, Morgan Co. 41

Arbys/KFC Holiday Classic

McCreary Central 74, Washington Co. 70

Wayne Co. 68, Lynn Camp 48

Whitley Co. 68, Lou. Southern 63

Central Bank Classic

Lex. Christian 68, Franklin Co. 54

Pulaski Co. 63, Oakland, Tenn. 51

Farmers Bank Christmas Tournament

Harlan Co. 73, North Oldham 62

John Hardin 68, West Jessamine 65

Lincoln Co. 73, Muhlenberg County 70

Lou. Eastern 74, Campbellsville 47

Ryle 82, Frankfort 47

Woodford Co. 55, East Jessamine 44

Farmers National Bank Clash of Titans

Boyle Co. 83, Mercer Co. 62

George Washington Tournament

First Round

Wesley Christian 74, Capital, W.Va. 60

Hancock County Tournament

Seventh Place

Ev. Day, Ind. 55, Lou. Shawnee 49

Ironton Tournament

Huntington, W.Va. 53, Wesley Christian 42

Ironton, Ohio 72, Ashland Blazer 69, OT

KME Classic

Hickman Co. 54, St. Mary 50

Hickman Co. 65, Houston County, Tenn. 52

Lou. St. Francis 80, Clarksburg, Tenn. 79

St. Mary 62, Clarksburg, Tenn. 51

Trigg Co. 68, Lou. St. Francis 54

Trigg Co. 65, Houston County, Tenn. 51

Nick Burns Memorial

Carroll Co. 67, Shelby Co. 61

Lou. Iroquois 65, North Bullitt 60

Owensboro Tournament

Apollo 68, Owensboro 51

Bartlett, Tenn. 66, Hopkins Co. Central 38

Greenwood 60, Ohio Co. 52

Owensboro Catholic 44, Daviess Co. 40

Paducah Tilghman Tournament

Hopkinsville 84, Lexington, Ala. 35

Hopkinsville 65, Paducah Tilghman 58

Lou. Doss 73, Mayfield 69

Lou. Doss 88, University Heights 79

Mayfield 71, University Heights 68

Peoples Bank Classic

Lex. Henry Clay 62, Russellville 52

Warren Central 65, Belfry 40

Rose Hill Christian Tournament

Rose Hill Christian 57, Cov. Latin 27

Rose Hill Christian 77, Piarist 23

St. Patrick 72, Riverside Christian 51

Whitefield Academy 68, St. Patrick 63

Whitefield Academy 56, Riverside Christian 18

Short-Redmond Ford Classic

Lex. Sayre 58, Bell Co. 55

Simon Kenton Invitational Tournament

Dixie Heights 68, Central Hardin 56

Highlands 67, Lloyd Memorial 62

Scott 67, Cin. Aiken, Ohio 57

Simon Kenton 87, Gallatin Co. 58

Smoky Mountain Holiday Classic

Concord Christian, Tenn. 69, Betsy Layne 45

Corbin 69, Perry Co. Central 41

Jackson Co. 83, Landrum, S.C. 80

LaRue Co. 79, Forrest, Tenn. 40

North Laurel 87, Knoxville Hardin Valley, Tenn. 62

Paintsville 64, South Floyd 57

Sevier County, Tenn. 45, Allen Central 41

Swauger Holiday Classic

Bishop Brossart 62, Bellevue 56

Cin. Western Hills, Ohio 72, Dayton 48

Newport 70, Pendleton Co. 61

US Bank Mike Murphy Classic

Bracken Co. 69, Harrison Co. 57

Mason Co. 66, Madison Central 65

WK&T Sports Classic

Graves Co. 54, Union City, Tenn. 40

Grayson Co. 64, Carlisle Co. 54

Murray 69, Ballard Memorial 41

Pikeville 74, Ambassador Christian Academy, W.Va. 38

Ripley, Tenn. 66, Marshall Co. 61

GIRLS

Queen of the Commonwealth at Bullitt East

MALE 74, BULLITT EAST 53

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. – Four players scored in double figures to keep the Bulldogs (9-0) undefeated. Lindsey Duvall led all scorers with 21 points for Bullitt East, but it was not enough to keep up with Male.

MALE (9-0)

Ciaja Harbison 16p; Emila Sexton 14p; Jada Ownes 7p; Jamari Tillman 4p; Kyra Hogan 7p; Cameron Browning 13p; Logan Calvert 13p.

BULLITT EAST (8-4)

Lauren Masden 4p; Lindsey Duvall 21p; Lexi Taylor 5p; Alyssa Peak 5p; Kirstie Henn 10p; Kathleen Scott 3p; Emmy Ralph 2p; Rienna Hayes 3p.

Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic

EASTERN 66, SCOTT 62

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Eastern (6-2) defeated Scott (5-6), 66-62 in a close match-up in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic. Eastern trailed at the half, 35-26, but exploded in the third, 26-12. Eastern’s Mikayla Kinnard finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Briana Mishler followed with 15 points and two steals. For Scott, Anna Clephane scored 27 points and had 10 rebounds.

SCOTT (5-6)

Summer Secrist 14p, 5r, 4a, 1b; Emma Profitt 4p, 3r, 1a, 1s; Anna Clephane 27p, 10r, 2a, 1s; Kimberly Davis 1p, 1r; Kirsten Brown 8p, 9r, 2a, 1s; Alexis Stapleton 8p, 5r, 1a, 1b, 1s.

EASTERN (6-2)

Briana Mishler 15p, 1r, 1a, 2s; Tedi Nunn 1p, 1r, 1b; Breanna Anthony 7p, 2r, 1a, 1s; Mikayla Kinnard 16p, 6r, 3a, 1b, 1s; Natalie Collins 9p, 5r, 3a, 4s; Kiara Pearl 10p, 5r, 2s; Destiny Houseal 4p, 2r; Devin Beach 4p, 9r, 1a, 1s;

BUTLER 66, SIMON KENTON 62

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Allyson Niece dropped 37 points and added 11 rebounds for Simon Kenton (5-3), but it was not enough as they fell to the Bearettes (7-1) by four. Butler outscored the Pioneers by 20 points in the paint, led by Molly Lockhart’s 17 points. The win marks the seventh in a row for Butler.

BUTLER (7-1)

Breia Torrens 6p, 4a; Tasia Jeffries 6p, 3a; Kiara Cain 7p, 3a; Brittney Just 2p; Jaelynn Penn 18p, 5r, 3a; Teri Goodlett 6p, 5r, 4a; Ashley Wright 4p; Molly Lockhart 17p, 3a.

SIMON KENTON (5-3)

Maggi Jones 3p, 4r, 3a; Shelby Harmeyer 4p; Bailee Harney 8p; Allyson Niece 37p, 11r, 3a; Megan Buckner 2p; Rachel Bush 4p; Madi Meier 4p,

MANUAL 64, RUSSELL 42

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Crimsons (9-0) remained undefeated with a win against the Red Devils (8-3), 64-42. The Crimsons led 32-11 at the half and just couldn’t be caught. Aniah Griffin dominated for the Crimsons with 18 points, four 3-pointers and five rebounds, with Nila Blackford finishing with 16 points and 14 rebounds. For the Red Devils was Madison Darnell with 15 points and five rebounds.

RUSSELL (8-3)

Ty Mitchell 10p, 2r, 1a, 1s; Ashlyn Andre 3p; Madison Darnell 15p, 5r, 1a; McKenah Morris 1p, 2r, 1b; Kate Ruggles 3p; Maggie Jachimczuk 8p, 10r, 1s; Aubrey Hill 2p, 3r.

MANUAL (9-0)

Jaela Johnson 10p, 4r, 5a, 3s; Marlena Groves 3p, 5r; Tyonne Howard 11p, 2r, 5a, 1s; Aniah Griffin 18p, 5r, 1a, 1b, 1s; Tonysha Curry 4p, 8r; Anna Littlefield 2p; Nila Blackford 16p, 14r, 2a, 2s.

SACRED HEART 51, E’TOWN 47

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Sacred Heart (7-0) held off a fourth quarter comeback attempt by E’Town (7-2) to remain unbeaten. The Valkyries shot 10-of-11 free throws in the second half to seal the close victory. Grace Berger and Taylor Thomas each led their team in scoring with 16 points.

SACRED HEART (7-0)

Destinee Marshall 3p; Cierra Scott 2p; Ashlee Harris 2p; Kiki Samsel 8p; Erin Toller 1p; Kia Sivils 8p, 5r; Kristen Clemons 5p, 7r; Grace Berger 16p, 7r, 3a; Natalie Fichter 6p.

E’TOWN (7-2)

Karson Knight 9p, 5r, 4a; Tanisia Murphy 3p, 3r; Kendall Pack 4p, 7r, 3a; Whitney Hay 1p; Jada Stinson 12p, 3r; Amirr Evans 2p; Taylor Thomas 16p, 9r.

DANVILLE 58, CAL 46

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Centurions (6-2) fell for the second time in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic, this time, 58-46 to the Admirals (4-5). The Centurions came out blazing in the first quarter, 16-7, and led by two points at the half, 27-25. But the Admirals responded back in the third quarter, going on a 22-9 run, and the Centurions couldn’t hold on. Shelby Calhoun led the Centurions with 22 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Ivy Turner dominated for the Admirals with 24 points and six rebounds.

CAL (6-2)

Hayley Ice 6p, 2r, 1b, 1s; Emma Frank 5p, 4r; Shelby Calhoun 22p, 9r, 2a, 2b, 3s; Sarah McDonald 4p, 3r, 1a; Mia Beam 3p, 3r, 4a, 1s; Riley Sexton 6p, 4r.

DANVILLE (4-5)

Zenoviah Walker 9p, 1r, 3a, 1b, 1s; Ivy Turner 24p, 6r, 3a, 1b, 2s; Alyiva Walker 9p, 2r, 1a; Kirby Alcorn 9p, 8r, 1s; Kennedy Walker 7p, 9r, 2a, 1s.

Republic Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic

BOONE CO. 67, FAIRDALE 43

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Hot-shooting Boone Co. (2-5) knocked off the Bulldogs (4-6) in the Republic Bank Holiday Classic. The Rebels shot 60% from the field, led by Tessa Gieske and Zyah Beal with 17 points each on a combined 13-for-18. Shanice Thomas was the top scorer for Fairdale with 11 points.

FAIRDALE (4-6)

Shanice Thomas 11p, 4r, 4a; Tyasia Brown 10p; Maria Nylund 4p; Janaesha Jefferson 8p, 6r; Valerie Johnson 6p, 3a; Sheree Lattimore 2p; Cheyanne Battle 2p.

BOONE CO. (2-5)

Alissa Avilla 2p, 3a; Tessa Gieske 17p, 7r, 3a; Jaelyn Bonner 6p, 3r, 3a; Gracie Vest 2p; Molly Moore 4p; Zyah Beal 17p, 3a; Maleah Hirn 8p; Kiley anderson 9p, 6r, 3a; MaryAnn Wilmes 2p, 4r.

NIKE Tournament of Champions at Phoenix, Arizona

CARONDELET (CALIF.) 51, MERCY 37

PHOENIX, Ariz. – The Jaguars (5-5) came up short in their last game in the NIKE Tournament of Champions. Mercy could not recover from a sluggish first half, shooting only 20% from the field and trailing by 14 at the break. Regan Berger led all scorers in the game with 13 points.

CARONDELET (CALIF.)

Howie 5p; Sosa 2p; Walton 3p; Miller 4p; Brown 3p; VanderKlugt 5p; Bamberger 8p; Simonich 10p; Modwar 5p; Dwiggins 6p.

MERCY (5-5)

Hope Sivori 6p, 4r; Sadie Zeisloft 2p, 4r; Regan Berger 13p, 4r; Josie Woods 4p, 7r; Camryn Muss 4p, 4r; Raquael Reese 4p; Grace Walsh 2p, 3r; Danielle Feldkamp 2p.

JOHNSON CENTRAL 60, CENTRAL 49

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. – Central (5-4) was handed a tough loss in the finale of the Queen of the Commonwealth at the hands of Johnson Central (8-2). The Yellowjackets trailed by just five at the half, but lost the third quarter by seven and could not mount a comeback in the fourth. Darian Neal made the All-Tournament Team.

CENTRAL (5-4)

Thelisia Beasley-Guin 4p, 6r; Shamaria Stikes 6p; Precious Hereford 9p; Stephonie Cole 15p, 7r; Darian Neal 15p.

JOHNSON CENTRAL (8-2)

Lauren Preston 13p; Lauryn Salyer 10p; Alaina Castle 2p; Sammi Sites 6p; Ashley Belcher 2p; Ali May 17p; Cheyenne Ross 6p; Tierra Montgomery 4p.

PRESENTATION 57, FLOYD CENTRAL 48

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Lilly Stephenson finished with 15 points for the Toppers (6-4) to get a 57-48 win over the Highlanders (7-6). Also helping offensively for the Toppers was Courtney Jackson, who added 14 points. CJ Clark led the Highlanders with 16 points.

Floyd Central (7-6)

Kalissa Fosskuhl 2p; Savannah Bartel 3p; Gracie Fitzgerald 10p; Lois Endris 1p; CJ Clark 16p; Sophia Gianfagna 6p; Grace Hale 6p; Mackenzie Hashem 4p.

Presentation (6-4)

Courtney Jackson 14p; Lauren Nunnelley 6p; Jaelin Thompson 5p; Lilly Stephenson 15p; Julia Vogt 11p; Madison Perkins 4p; Ashley Swearingen 2p.

Scores from around the state:

Barbourville 68, Jellico, Tenn. 65

Breathitt Co. 77, Jenkins 56

Cooper 59, Trimble Co. 50

Dayton 52, Raceland 39

Graves Co. 70, Madisonville-North Hopkins 39

Highlands 54, Bellevue 33

Lou. Presentation 57, Floyd Central, Ind. 48

Morgan Co. 46, Fairview 36

Phelps 53, Allen Central 49

Wolfe Co. 49, Buckhorn 29

CBHI-Beach Ball Classic

Franklin Co. 74, Durham Hillside, N.C. 52

Food Pantry Holiday Classic

Campbellsville 64, Metcalfe Co. 55

Frankfort 60, Adair Co. 57

Hart Co. 55, Washington Co. 39

Whitley Co. 51, Edmonson Co. 44

Franklin Family Tournament

Ashland Blazer 69, Thomas Nelson 55

Nelson Co. 54, George Rogers Clark 52

North Hardin 50, East Jessamine 44

Rockcastle Co. 54, Green Co. 52

Jack Burford Chevy Christmas Classic

Lex. Henry Clay 48, Clay Co. 47

Madison Central 67, Prestonsburg 43

Pulaski Co. 57, Menifee Co. 43

Southwestern 69, Madison Southern 31

Western Hills 61, Montgomery Co. 46

Lady Dragon Hoop Fest

Carroll Co. 53, Seneca 29

Ballard 38, Gallatin Co. 37

South Oldham 55, Williamstown 52

Lady Storm United Mine Workers of America Classic

Christian Co. 72, Knott Co. Central 61

Franklin-Simpson 52, Hopkins Co. Central 29

Gleason, Tenn. 54, Christian Co. 48

Gleason, Tenn. 48, McCracken County 29

Knott Co. Central 62, McCracken County 37

Muhlenberg County 43, Franklin-Simpson 34

Muhlenberg County 57, Newport Central Catholic 45

Newport Central Catholic 35, Hopkins Co. Central 28

Nike Tournament of Champions

Carondelet, Calif. 51, Lou. Mercy 35

Nike Tournament of Champions

Mercer Co. 77, St. Francis, Ga. 72

Owensboro Invitational Tournament

Allen Co.-Scottsville 44, McLean Co. 34

Apollo 53, Owensboro 38

Henderson Co. 63, John Hardin 54

Owensboro Catholic 56, Daviess Co. 50

Queen of the Commonwealth

Holmes 43, Grayson Co. 34

Johnson Central 61, Lou. Central 49

North Bullitt 68, Lou. Atherton 40

Spencer Co. 68, Lou. Waggener 29

Webster Co. 48, Lou. Assumption 45

Republic Bank Holiday Classic

Boone Co. 67, Lou. Fairdale 43

East Carter 59, Bowling Green 54

Smoky Mountain Holiday Classic

Leslie Co. 55, Williamsburg 31

North Laurel 65, Hazard 58, OT

Owen Co. 45, Wren, S.C. 34

Paintsville 57, South Floyd 46

South Laurel 71, Gate City, Va. 54

Wayne Co. 50, Sevier County, Tenn. 38

Traditional Bank Holiday Classic

Boone Co. 52, Danville 51

Lex. Paul Dunbar 66, Boyle Co. 58

Lexington Catholic 46, Somerset 43

Lincoln Co. 65, Somerset 42

Monroe Co. 64, South Warren 61

Russell Co. 65, Lincoln Co. 60

Ryle 80, Murray 66

US Bank Classic

Conner 69, Nicholas Co. 39

Mason Co. 59, Cov. Holy Cross 47