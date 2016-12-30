Thursday's Kentucky basketball scores and stats

Here are stories, stats and scores from boys and girls basketball games from Louisville and around the Commonwealth on Dec. 29, 2016.

STORIES

BOYS

Fern Creek 80, South Oldham 67

Story: Fern Creek adds to resume with win over South Oldham in Mitchell Irvin Classic

Gallery: South Oldham-Fern Creek boys basketball

Ballard 78, Calloway Co. 48

Story: Vonnie Patterson’s 23 points leads Ballard over Calloway Co. for Wes Unseld Classic title

GIRLS

Eastern 55, Ryle 53

A day after scoring her 1,000th career point, Eastern High School girls basketball player Briana Mishler followed up a strong performance with another MVP-worthy performance on Thursday.

Mishler scored 21 points to lead the Eagles to a 55-53 win over the Raiders, giving Eastern the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic title. Mishler was named the tournament MVP following the game.

“She’s always been able to shoot it but she hasn’t been able to put consistent quarters together,” Eastern coach Josh Leslie said. “But now it’s looking like the Bri we expected to see. We’re finding ways for her to be open in spots and our kids are doing a good job getting it to her, getting her feet set and hitting shots.”

The junior guard broke the 1,000 point mark on Wednesday late in Eastern’s 70-62 win over Pulaski Southwestern. She scored 24 points in that game.

Following the game, Pulaski Co.’s athletics director discovered that Mishler had broken the millennium mark and secured the game ball. It was presented to Mishler prior to starting lineup announcements on Thursday evening.

“I thought that was pretty unique and a great gesture,” Leslie said. “It was a good week for her.”

Miami Country Day 84, Sacred Heart 62

Mishler wasn’t the only local shooter to break the 1,000 point mark.

On Thursday evening, Sacred Heart junior guard Grace Berger broke the 1,000-point mark of her career on a 3-pointer from the right wing in the Valkyries defeat to Miami Country Day.

“Grace becomes the 23rd player in Sacred Heart basketball to join the 1,000-point club,” Sacred Heart coach Donna Moir said. “She’s a very talented player and has worked extremely hard on her game. She is an unselfish player and I look forward to seeing what else she can accomplish during her career at Sacred Heart.”

Berger is committed to Indiana University.

SCORES

BOYS

Jim Clark Hornet Holiday Tournament

at Orlando, Fla.

TITUSVILLE (Fla.) 49, ST. X 41,

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Tigers (6-4) came up short in the semifinal round against the Terriers, losing, 49-41. The Tigers kept it close, however they were only able to score eight points in the final quarter versus the Terriers 18 points. Paul Oberst led the Tigers with 13 points and Pierce Kiesler followed with ten points.

ST. X (6-4)

Tyler Barnes 4p, 8r; Paul Oberst 13p, 2s, 4r; Evan Walker 4p, 5r; Pierce Kiesler 10p, 4r; Chase Westenhofer 4p, 5r; Sam Boarman 3p.

TITUSVILLE (Fla.)

Joe Russell 6p; OC Brothers 2p; Neil Hawkins 16p; Romeo Crouch 13p; Will Denson 2p; Jordan Smith 4p; Kario Oquendo 6p.

Apollo Holiday Basketball Tournament

at Apollo

WARREN CENTRAL 73, BUTLER 71 2OT

OWENSBORO, Ky. – The Dragons (9-3) hit two free throws to get ahead in the final minutes of double overtime, but a failed 3-pointer attempt by Austin Wise for the Bears (9-4) sealed the 73-71 victory for the Dragons. The Dragon’s Jordan Cousin had 18 points. For the Bears was Wise with 22 points, and Kelshawn Mozee added 15.

WARREN CENTRAL (9-3)

Tayshaun Bibb 11p; Jordan Cousin 18p; Josh Moss 15p; Skyelar Potter 18p; Kemal Esmic 8p; Micale Mee 3p.

BUTLER (9-4)

Ramar Brown 1p; Jaquay Wales 13p; Austin Wise 22p; Ryan Luckett 8p; Kelshawn Mozee 15p; Soloman Pennix 4p; Devin Pendergrass 2p; Michael Burns 6p.Beth Haven Holiday Classic

at Beth Haven

BETH HAVEN 65, MODEL 53

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Cody Mikel scored his 1,000th career point for the Bearcats (8-3) with 24 points, six rebounds and nine blocks to get the win, 65-53 against the Patriots (3-10). Austin Streble scored 19 points and 10 rebounds also for the Bearcats. The Patriots’ Casey Brandenburg scored 14 points. The Bearcats will play Collegiate in the championship game tomorrow, Dec. 30.

MODEL (3-10)

Garrison Gray 7p; Casey Brandenburg 14p; Chris Otieno 6p; Emory Cornette 2p; Luke Keck 1p; Adam Lewis 10p; Will Feese 11p.

BETH HAVEN (8-3)

Austin Streble 19p, 10r; Cody Mikel 24p, 6r, 9b; Aaron Rice 13p, 3a; Dylan Kerr 3p, 7r, 3a; Isaiah Mahoney 6p.

MODEL 73, PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 64

MODEL (4-9)

Garrison Grey 5p; Casey Brandenburg 11p; Chris O’Tieno 2p; Jacob Backus 12p; Emery Cornette 14p; Adam Lewis 16p; Luke Kech 2p; Will Feese 13p.

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN (3-7)

Luke Kennedy 1p; Isaiah Young 14p; Jonah Trejo 29p; Quincy Dye 5p; Charley Niestadt 3p; Michael Merideth 12p.

BETHLEHEM 75, EVANGEL CHRISTIAN 41

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Bethlehem’s John Prescott poured in 18 points to help led his team to a 75-41 win over Evangel Christian in the Beth Haven Holiday Classic. Matthew Hagan of Bethlehem chipped in 15 points and three 3-pointers. Evangel Christian’s Billy Klinglesmith continues to impress, this time with 21 points and four 3-pointers.

BETHLEHEM (9-1)

Connor Beisler 3p; Tyler Ohler 5p; Matthew Hagan 15p; Sam Talbert 4p; Austin Monin 3p; Jacob Taylor 9p; Chase Allen 13p; John Prescott 18p; Chris Hurst 3p; Lane Peake 2p.

EVANGEL CHRISTIAN (3-8)

Billy Klinglesmith 21p; Cameron Bain 3p; Malik Shabazz 10p; Sam Tomah 7p.

MITCHELL F IRVIN CLASSIC

FERN CREEK 80 SOUTH OLDHAM 67

SOUTH OLDHAM (13-1)

Jo Griffin 28p; Devin Young 21p, 9r; Peyton Hicks 4p 9r; Dyllon Hoover 5p; Luke Morrison 9p 6r.

FERN CREEK (12-1)

Anthony Wales 21p; Ahmad Price 13p; Daiquan Jones 6p; Clint Wickliffe 10p; Kyree Hawkins 2p; Chance Moore 11p; Tony Rogers 10p; Tone Whales 2p; Alvin 5p

NORTH OLDHAM 66, ATHERTON 59

CRESTWOOD, Ky. – The Mustangs (6-6) overtook the Rebels (6-9), 66-59 in the fifth-place game of the Mitchell Irvin Classic at South Oldham. The Mustang’s Jalen Henry dominated with 25 points and Zach Wheeler added 16 points. The Rebels were led by Flynn Calnon, Jordan Pulford and Jastine Lado, all of whom scored 11 points.

ATHERTON (6-9)

Noah Weber 3p; Flynn Calnon 11p; Keion Bentley 7p; Abe Barthelemy 6p; Ty Lauderdale 2p; Jordan Pulford 11p; Jacob Walsh 8p; Jastine Lado 11p.

NORTH OLDHAM (6-6)

Dylan Yates 7p; Zach Wheeler 16p; Jaylin Henry 25p; Justin Rose 6p; Jeff McLellan 4p; Cole Booney 8p.

Henry County Invitational

COLLINS 79, SHELBY CO. 60

NEW CASTLE, Ky. – The Titans (11-2) won the championship game in the Henry County Invitational, 79-60 against the Rockets (3-9). Jacob Feltner led the Titans in scoring with 24 points, followed by Nick Fort with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists. For the Rockets, TJ Robinson scored 18 points grabbed six rebounds and had two blocks and two steals in the defeat

SHELBY CO. (3-9)

TJ Robinson 18p, 6r, 2b, 2s; Tyler Drane 10p, 3r, 3s; Jordan Armstrong 10p, 5r, 2a, 1b; Josh Edwards 10p, 12r, 3a; Kyion Stone 3p, 3r, 2a; Jordan Hunter 5p, 3r; Dinelle Stainaker 4p.

COLLINS (11-2)

Jacob Feltner 24p, 1r, 1s; Nick Fort 23p, 4r, 4a; Dayvion McKnight 4p, 2r, 6a, 3s; Charlie Cochran 16p, 9r, 1a, 1b, 2s; Dominque Turner 2p, 8r, 3a, 3b, 3s;

ASHLAND INVITATIONAL

BULLITT EAST 72, SIMON KENTON 62

ASHLAND, Ky.- Jared Osborne scored 23 points as the Chargers (10-4) captured third place in the Ashland Invitational, defeating the Pioneers (8-3), 72-62. Turnovers played a key role in the fourth quarter as the Chargers scored eight points off steals and Osbourne hit 4 out 5 free-throws to seal the victory. Conner Green scored 18 points and Luke Ezell added 12 points and 7 assists for the Chargers. The Pioneers were led by JC Hawkins with 16 points and Clem Sergent added 11 points.

SIMON KENTON (8-3)

Andrew Robinson 5p; Caleb Sergent 11p; Chaz Kitchens 9p; Conner Perry 3p; Zach Kelch 13p; JC Hawkins 16p; Kelly Niece 3p; Nick Brann 2p.

BULLITT EAST(10-4)

Connor Green 18p; Grant Skaggs 3p; Derrick Donigan 12p; Jared Osborne 23p; Sean Johnson 2p; Luke Ezell 12p 7a; Thomas Wisheart 2p.

Ted Throckmorten Memorial Tournament

at Jeffersonville

LAPORTE, Ind. 51, PRP 48

LAPORTE (8-2)

Ben Deermoody 8p; Andy Samuelson 12p; Owen Strieter 7p; Garrott Ott-Large, Nick Ormsby 4p; Scott Cooper 11p.

PRP (8-5)

Malik Bunzy 15p; Gerald Gray 2p; Trey Hill 21p; Cashawn Beasley 4p; Darius Osborne 6p.

Wes Unseld Classic

at Seneca

NORTH HARDIN 65, SENECA 45

NORTH HARDIN (8-5)

Trevon Cooper 3p; Trace Young 9p; Trey Peterson 1p; Gavin Root 11p; Natorious Burnley 7p; Tony Jackson 20p; James Pitre 12p; Devin Terry-Taylor 2p.

SENECA (2-10)

Timothy Gordon 3p; Dayshawn Chaney 7p; Richard Ninamou 11p; Robert Walker 2p; William Wright 4p; James Keelin 4p; Carl Parker 6p; Keyontez Leach 8p.

Scores from around the state:

Ballard Memorial 75, Crittenden Co. 49

Blanchester, Ohio 61, Augusta 43

Carlisle Co. 58, Lyon Co. 53

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, Ohio 41, Raceland 39

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, Ohio 58, St. Patrick 42

St. Augustine, N.J. 48, Cov. Catholic 41

Warren East 69, John Hardin 61

Apollo Classic

Apollo 46, Newport Central Catholic 40

Warren Central 73, Lou. Butler 71

Ashland Invitational Tournament

Ashland Blazer 58, Boyd Co. 54

Lou. DeSales 53, Owensboro Catholic 45

Russell 96, Bracken Co. 68

Bay Barnstorm Classic

Lou. Fairdale 52, Leeds, Ala. 28

Caldwell Hoops Classic

Caldwell Co. 67, Livingston Central 63, 3OT

Christian Co. 81, Corinth, Miss. 72

Campbellsville High School Holiday Classic

Betsy Layne 84, Metcalfe Co. 83, 2OT

Green Co. 57, Campbellsville 55

Carbondale Tournament

Collins Academy, Ill. 51, McLean Co. 46

Gateway Holiday Classic

Boyle Co. 60, Worthington Kilbourne, Ohio 45

Lex. Christian 83, Mason Co. 56

Lincoln Co. 62, Montgomery Co. 44

Madison Central 68, Lewis Co. 46

Henry County Invitational

Lou. Christian Academy 81, Henry Co. 53

Pendleton Co. 86, Johnson Central 62

Hyden Bank Christmas Tournament

Harlan Co. 52, Hazard 49

Leslie Co. 72, Clay Co. 64

Lex. Tates Creek 77, Garrard Co. 71

Jeffersonville Tournament

15th Place

Henryville, Ind. 70, Carroll Co. 49

13th Place

Forest Park, Ind. 69, Fox Creek 33

Ninth Place

Seventh Place

Lou. Southern 70, Morristown, Ind. 61

Fifth Place

Lou. Moore 67, New Washington, Ind. 51

Jim Clark Hornet Holiday Tournament

Titusville, Fla. 49, Lou. St. Xavier 41

Lawrenceburg Tournament

Fifth Place

Union Co., Ind. 61, St. Henry 55

Lloyd Memorial Tournament

Lloyd Memorial 76, Dayton 50

Newport 65, Holmes 57

Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic

Grayson Co. 52, LaRue Co. 47

Highlands 77, Hart Co. 39

Meijer Holiday Classic

Franklin-Simpson 63, Lou. Male 58

Lou. Doss 56, Greenwood 51

Murray 53, South Warren 44

Mitchell F Irvin Classic

Dixie Heights 48, Danville 30

Lou. Ky. Country Day 70, Lou. Shawnee 58

Mountain Schoolboy Classic

East Ridge 58, Fleming Co. 50

Madison Southern 69, Belfry 46

Magoffin Co. 61, Letcher County Central 59

Prestonsburg 58, Phelps 54

Shelby Valley 81, Trimble Co. 55

Nelson County Classic

Lou. Iroquois 73, Western Hills 62

Nelson Co. 61, Williamstown 41

Pepsi Cola Holiday Battle of the Bridge Classic

Blanchester, Ohio 65, Augusta 45

Phenom Hoop Report/Joe Miller Invitational

Union City, Tenn. 68, University Heights 55

Pine Mountain Classic

Berea 54, Middlesboro 42

Buckhorn 73, Williamsburg 36

Jackson City 77, Pineville 72

McCreary Central 78, South Floyd 63

Morgan Co. 79, Claiborne County, Tenn. 66

Red River Classic

Nicholas Co. 62, Harrison Co. 49

Powell Co. 58, Boone Co. 57

Smoothie King Classic

Gallatin Co. 68, Immaculata-La Salle, Fla. 57

South Central Bank/Halton Classic

Elizabethtown 81, Bullitt Central 69

Rockcastle Co. 52, Springfield, Tenn. 51

Webster Co. 68, Allen Co.-Scottsville 62

Stultz Pharmacy Holiday Classic

Bath Co. 72, Allen Central 42

Greenup Co. 54, Bishop Brossart 47

West Carter 69, East Carter 61

Sunshine Classic

McCracken County 77, Hialeah, Fla. 41

Parkview, Ga. 56, Rowan Co. 46

The Rock Holiday Classic

North Laurel 65, Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 48

Traditional Bank Holiday Classic

Lex. Paul Dunbar 83, Fayette County, Ga. 77

Lexington Catholic 65, Paris 52

Perry Co. Central 62, George Rogers Clark 52

Scott 72, Muhlenberg County 71

Sheldon Clark 81, Breathitt Co. 71

South Laurel 76, Russellville 72

West Jessamine 90, Lex. Sayre 66

Wes Unseld Invitational

Paducah Tilghman 70, Caverna 55

GIRLS

EASTERN 55, RYLE 53

EASTERN (10-3)

Bri Mishler 21p, 3a, 3r, 1s; Bre Anthony 4p; Mikayla Kinnard 16p, 4r; Natalie Collins 7p, 5r, 7a, 4s; Kiara Pearl 3p; Devin Beach 4p.

RYLE (8-7)

Lauren Schwartz 24p; Cameron Miller 5p; Madison Sturdivant 8p; Maddie Scherr 16p; Jaiden Douthit 2p.

Lady Rocket Holiday Classic at Shelby Co.

FERN CREEK 61, SHELBY CO. 50

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. – The Tigers (8-5) defeated the Rockets (5-8) behind their guard trio Alexis Smith’s 20 points, Sasha Makanda’s 16 points, and Maelyn Ridener’s 14 points. The Rockets were led by Amie Conley’s 17 points and Zephaniah Gray, who scored 11 points.

FERN CREEK (8-5)

Sasha Makanda 16, Maelyn Ridener 14p; Aliyah Stallard 4p; Kajia Harris 2p; Alexis Smith 20p; Nae Nae Athoba 2p; Tianna Austin 3p.

SHELBY Co. (5-8)

Zephaniah Gray 11p; Alyssa Roberts 1p; Amie Conley 17p; Amie Collins 10p; Asia Hardy 2p; Jenna Jones 5p; Kaitlyn Disch 4p.

FLEMING CO. 50, FERN CREEK 47

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. – The Panthers (8-4) knocked off the Tigers (8-6) in dramatic fashion. Alexis Smith attempted a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the game to force the overtime but Smith’s shot did not fall-in. Fleming Co.’s Morgan Fern led all scorers with 18 points.

FLEMING Co. (8-4)

Journey Steward 1p; Tori Ishmael 11p; Analeise Mitchell 8p; Morgan Fern 18p; Sidney Argo 9p; Gracie Fearin 2p.

FERN CREEK (8-6)

Sasha Mackanda 17p; Maelyn Ridener 2p; Aliyah Stallard 6p; Alexis Smith 12p; Nae Nae Athoba 2p; Tianna Austin 8p.

SHELBY COUNTY 50, HOLY CROSS 36

SHELBYVILLE, Ky.- Asia Hardy scored a game-high 18 points as the Rockets (5-8) outlasted the Cougars (5-8). The Rockets took their largest lead of the game at the end of the third quarter when they pushed the lead to 42-24, and ended with a double-digit margin of victory. Zephaniah Gray added 15 points for the Rockets and Kaitlyn Disch chipped in six points. The Cougars were led by Kailey Reed and Hallie Snyder which both had eight points.

HOLY CROSS (5-8)

Alley Klein 6p; Kailey Reed 8p; Lauren Schraut 1p; Hallie Snyder 8p; Madison Turner 5p; Karley Mckinney 1p; Katelyn HIckey 5p; Amber Kaufman 1p; Gabrielle Vasquez 2p.

SHELBY COUNTY (5-8)

Zephaniah Gray 15p; Alyssa Roberts 1p; Amie Conley 5p; Asia Hardy 18p; Jenna Jones 5p; Kaitlyn Disch 6p.

COLLINS 67, ESTILL CO. 57

COLLINS (8-6)

Hannah Renfro 11p; Olivia Federle 17p; Cayson Murray 9p; Hallie Renfro 7p; Mary-Claire Magibben 2p; Jelan Hayes 10p; Trinity Warfield 10p; Hannah Cleary 1p.

ESTILL CO. (6-4)

Kaley Treadway 5p; Meagan Bellamy 20p; Savannah Brewer 5p; McKenzie Flynn 14p; S. Danyeur 13p.

Destin Holiday Classic at Destin, Fla.

MALE 74, NICEVILLE (Fla.) 34

MALE (11-0)

Harbinson 16p; Joyell Johnson 4p; Emilia Sexton 5p; Destinee Combs 5p; Alana Stiverson 5p; Jada Owens 7p; India Green 10p; Kyra Hogan 2p; Cameron Browning 7p; Logan Calvert 11p; Mia Crimes 2p.

NICEVILLE (Fla.) (11-3)

Lane 2p; Volz 2p; Schuelke 2p; McDaniel 5p; Haime 1p; Lewis 2p; Griggs 4p; Randall 2p.

FNB Holiday Bash at South Warren

Mercy 67, Russell 47

MERCY (8-6)

Taziah Jenks 2p; Sidney Shepherd 2p; Sadie Zeisloft 8p; Regan Berger 29p; Josie Woods 21p; Grace Walsh 5p.

RUSSELL (10-3)

Amelia Ackerman 13p; Alyssa Bodner 1p; McKenna Klade 2p; Morgan Johnson 3p; Kailey Coffey 12p; Madelyn Preston 4p; Addison Loy 2p; Shaya Carman 5p; Jaylen Lilmore 5p.

Marlins Holiday Classic at Panama City, Fla.

FAIRDALE 52, LEEDS 28

FAIRDALE (5-5)

Glenn Queen 2p; Jax Gaddie 10p; Markelo Sullivan 3p; Ike Roby 9p; Trazian Allen 3p; Jacobi Dixon 2p; Craig Ash 16p; Jarron Gaddie 7p.

LEEDS (6-5)

Ray Taylor 3p; Micah Clark 9p; Kobi Lundy 5p; Darrien Hopkins 3p; Jaylen Washington 3p; Jacob Hudson 1p; Zack Roberts 4p.

Marlins Christmas Classic

FAIRDALE 61 ARNOLD (FLA) 21

PANAMA CITY, Fla.- The Bulldogs (5-8) dominated the Marlins, grabbing 17 steals and winning by a 40-point margin, 61-21. Valerie Johnson scored 15 of her 18 points in the 2nd quarter, draining three 3-pointers, leading the Bulldogs. Tyasia Brown also scored 14 points and Shanice Thomas chipped in eight points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs.

ARNOLD (Fla.)

Destiny Washington 6p; Riley Gilbert 10p; Madison Martello 5p;

FAIRDALE (5-8)

Shanice Thomas 8p, 5r; Tyasia Brown 14p, 2r; Maria Nyund 3p 3r, 8a; Janaesha Jefferson 4p, 8r; Valerie Johnson 18p; Peyton Allen 6p, 2r; Sheree Lattimore 2p, 2r; Cheyanne Battle 3p, 5r.

NAS Christmas Tournament at Carroll Co.

HARLAN CO. 80, PRESENTATION 46

PRESENTATION (7-5)

Nicole Kuchma 2, Courtney Jackson 10, Lauren Nunnelley 3, Jaelin Thompson 3, Lilly Stephenson 19, Maddie Ruxer 2, Julia Vogt 6, Lili Cortese 1

HARLAN CO. (10-2)

Phebe McHartlage 12, Breann Turner 8, Rebecca Middleton 10, Kaylea Gross 18, Blair Green 24, Reanna Middleton 3, Lainey Cox 5

Naples Holiday Shootout

at Naples, Fla.

MIAMI COUNTRY DAY 84, SHA 62

MIAMI COUNTRY DAY (15-1)

Maria Alvarez 15p; Jordan Fishman 2p; Channise Lewis 17p; Asha Taylor 9p; Kelsey Marshall 22p; Dashaun Jackson 6p; Aaysia Berry 13p.

SACRED HEART (8-3)

Destinee Marshall 7p; Cierra Scott 2p; Ashlee Harris 1p; Kiki Samsel 12p; Erin Toller 14p; Kia Sivils 4p; Kristen Clemons 4p; Grace Berger 18p.

Southern Lady Trojans Holiday Jamboree at Southern

VALLEY 65, NORTH OLDHAM 33

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Lazhia Mitchell was the leading scorer for the Vikings (3-4) with 19 points as they defeated the Mustangs (6-5), 65-33, in the Southern Lady Trojans Holiday Jamboree. Serena Brumback finished with 15 points for the Vikings. AT Proctor led the Mustangs with 17 points.

VALLEY (3-4)

Brooklyn Black 9p; Serena Brumback 15p; Lazhia Mitchell 19p; Arion Holmes 14p; Mahogany Maddox 8p.

NORTH OLDHAM (6-5)

Hannah Cleveland 2p; AT Proctor 17p; Caitlyn Chen 4p; Alyssa Gordon 3p; Skylar Gillies 4p; Sarah Fiorito 3p.

PRP 52, OLDHAM CO. 44

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Panthers (6-4) defeated the Colonels (5-6), 52-44 in the Southern Trojans Holiday Jamboree. The Colonels led 27-23 going into the half, but the Panthers came out in the third outscoring the Colonels 13-4. The Panthers’ Amani Saunders led her team with 14 points, followed by Dayja Evans, who added 12 points. For the Colonels, Madison Clark led her team in scoring with 15 points.

PRP (6-4)

Makenna Combs 5p; Reaunna Halsell 10p; Amani Saunders 14p; Mariah Jones 4p; Perri Mitchell 7p; Dayja Evans 12p.

OLDHAM CO. (5-6)

Madison Clark 15p; Lakynn Goldsmith 2p; Jordon Simpson 4p; Sophie Head 6p; Alexis Head 9p; Kylee Nuernberger 6p; Ally Korzeniowski 2p.

Whitefield Christmas Classic

SHAWNEE 69, ROCK CREEK 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky.- TaNeshya Allen scored a career-high 31 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds as the Golden Eagles (7-4) defeated the Lions (3-11) in the Whitefield Christmas Classic. The Golden Eagles forced 20 turnovers with pressure defense to secure the victory. Keina Patterson scored 19 points and Dakeya Bolden scored 11 points for the Golden Eagles.

ROCK CREEK (3-11)

Thompson 13p; Nzombi 10p; Sprouder 4p; Guidry 7p; Bailey 13p; Hart 7p; Trench 2p; Dozal 2p;

SHAWNEE (7-4)

Keina Patterson 19p, 10r; Dakeya Bolden 11p; Jalana Scruggs 8p; TaNeshaya Allen 31p 10r, 5s. 9-14

KCD 62, BETH HAVEN 30

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Beth Haven (1-6) was outmatched against KCD (3-7) as it fell by 32 points in the Whitefield Christmas Classic. Kierra Scott finished with 21 points and four rebounds and Olyvia Green had 20 points and 11 rebounds for KCD. KCD controlled the match-up from the tip before cruising to victory.

BETH HAVEN (1-6)

Delanie White 2p; Gabby Ellis 6p; Leslie Pierre 6p; Lexi Beard 2p; Rebecca Sharp 6p; Sarena Vaughn 8p.

KCD (3-7)

Meghana Manchi 8p; Kierra Scott 21p 4r; Rachel Jennings 5p; Tia Dowling 6p 6r; Olyvia Green 20p, 11r; Maya Rao 2p.

Scores from around the state:

Central Wise, Va. 96, Jenkins 27

Hart Co. 79, Cumberland Co. 69

Phelps 57, Fairview 46

Russell 65, Ironton, Ohio 54

1st Lady Warrior Shootout

Fulton Co. 53, Community Christian (Paducah) 23

Mayfield 51, Joppa, Ill. 37

Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic

Franklin-Simpson 52, Monterey, Tenn. 38

North Laurel 71, Monterey, Tenn. 39

Boo Williams Christmas Classic

Consolation Semifinal

Gold Pool

Germantown Academy, Pa. 34, East Carter 32

Bragging Rights Classic

Campbell Co. 43, Ladue Horton Watkins, Mo. 26

Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 63, Lou. DuPont Manual 62

Caldwell County Christmas Tournament

Caldwell Co. 52, Hickman Co. 30

Caldwell Co. 39, Livingston Central 31

Corinth, Miss. 59, Hickman Co. 24

North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 34, Lou. Assumption 28

Chain Rock Classic

Lynn Camp 41, McCreary Central 38

Middlesboro 53, McCreary Central 28

Christmas at the Capital

McLean Co. 44, Eminence 39

Model 48, Frankfort 46

Paris 64, Lou. Brown 46

Williamstown 74, Menifee Co. 56

Citizens National Bank Classic

Collins 67, Estill Co. 57

Danville 58, West Jessamine 44

Harrison Co. 54, Lex. Tates Creek 47

Spencer Co. 63, Bell Co. 41

Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic, Fla.

Woodstock, Ga. 61, Pikeville 56

Destin, FL Tournament

New Site, Miss. 48, North Bullitt 45

Elite Insurance Solutions Lady Lions Classic

Boyle Co. 65, Lex. Christian 47

FNB Holiday Bash

Lex. Henry Clay 59, Green Co. 44

Lou. Mercy 67, Russell Co. 47

Monroe Co. 53, South Warren 51

Owensboro Catholic 54, Webster Co. 38

Garrard County Lady Lions Classic

Garrard Co. 70, South Laurel 56

Madison Central 55, Lincoln Co. 44

Wayne Co. 58, Woodford Co. 56

Gateway Holiday Classic

Boyd Co. 81, Rowan Co. 61

Scott 55, Muhlenberg County 47

Simon Kenton 57, Lex. Paul Dunbar 34

Trimble Co. 58, Montgomery Co. 30

Hyden Citizens Bank Classic

Leslie Co. 68, Jackson City 14

Hyden Citizens Bank Shootout

Sheldon Clark 56, Buckhorn 28

J.P. Deaton Classic

Breathitt Co. 60, Lee Co. 55

Perry Co. Central 64, Boone Co. 47

South Floyd 62, Boone Co. 51

Wolfe Co. 56, Owsley Co. 45

KSA Tournament, Fla.

Mother McAuley, Ill. 55, Marshall Co. 39

Lady Rocket Holiday Classic

Fleming Co. 58, Lou. Holy Cross 57

Fleming Co. 50, Lou. Fern Creek 47

Lou. Fern Creek 61, Shelby Co. 50

Shelby Co. 50, Lou. Holy Cross 36

Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic

Grayson Co. 58, Notre Dame 32

Knox Central 53, Somerset 51

Pulaski Co. 40, Southwestern 39

LaRosa’s Holiday Classic

Conner 58, Lex. Lafayette 55

Corbin 41, Bishop Brossart 37

George Rogers Clark 55, Highlands 48

Nelson Co. 67, Dixie Heights 45

Mingua Beef Jerky Holiday Classic

Anderson Co. 68, Whitley Co. 49

Lex. Bryan Station 58, Walton-Verona 56

Powell Co. 62, Pendleton Co. 31

Mr. Micro Computers Ohio River Classic

Heritage, Tenn. 56, Lewis Co. 35

Nicholas Co. 68, Berea 46

Paintsville 65, Raceland 39

St. Henry 75, West Carter 42

Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic

Apollo 45, Hopkinsville 44

Bowling Green 54, Apollo 42

Murray 70, North Hardin 27

South Gibson, Tenn. 51, Daviess Co. 46

NAS Christmas Tournament

Adair Co. 57, Carroll Co. 49

Harlan Co. 80, Lou. Presentation 46

South Oldham 40, Gallatin Co. 34

Pink and White Lady Classic

Mercer Co. 62, Argyle, Texas 43

Shelby Valley Classic

Shelby Valley 64, J.I. Burton, Va. 19

South Central Bank Invitational

Carlisle Co. 49, Madisonville-North Hopkins 47

Crittenden Co. 64, Ballard Memorial 38

John Hardin 63, Madison Southern 27

Southern Lady Trojans Classic

Floyd Central, Ind. 66, Lou. Atherton 28

Lou. Southern 53, Lou. Seneca 43

Southern Lady Trojans Holiday Jamboree

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 52, Oldham Co. 44

Lou. Valley 65, North Oldham 33

Villa Madonna Tournament

Augusta 44, Calvary Christian 41

Barbourville 56, Robertson County 32

Frederick Fraize 50, St. Patrick 39

Lou. Western 53, Augusta 39

Whitefield Academy Christmas Classic

Bath Co. 66, Whitefield Academy 56

Lex. Sayre 67, Lou. Doss 46

Lou. Ky. Country Day 62, Beth Haven 30

Lou. Shawnee 69, Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 58

Winterfest Shootout

Cullman, Ala. 52, Lawrence Co. 39