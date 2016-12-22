Timm leads the pack of Journal girls cross country all-stars

RUNNER OF THE YEAR

Caroline Timm

School: Our Lady of Lourdes

Grade: 11

Vital stats: We’ve discovered the secret! Caroline Timm controls a genie. Before competing in the state cross country championships, Timm wished for a top-three finish. Lo and behold, she captured a bronze medal the following day, completing the 3.1-mile course at Chenango Valley State Park in 18:28.

We kid. Her success is the product of diligence, and a whole lot of talent.

Warriors coach John Herles called Timm “the hardest-working person I’ve ever met.”

Timm, last year, earned Journal Runner of the Year in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track seasons. She also had finished third in the outdoor state track and field meet in June. With another dominant autumn, she’s taken the first step to repeating that Triple Crown feat.

“My speed has improved this season,” Timm said. “I set a lot of (personal records) this year, so I’ve definitely gotten faster. I’d like to think I can get better. I train really hard to get there.”

Among her other triumphs this season, Timm won at the Northern Counties Championships, the Section 1 Coaches Invitational, the Bowdoin Park Classic and the Section 1 Class B Championships, running that race in 18:44.

FIRST TEAM

Mikayla Anderson

School: Arlington

Grade: 12

Vital stats: The first-year cross country runner had five top-10 finishes, including third place in the Section 1 Conference I League A championships. Anderson took sixth in the Somers Invitational (21:13) and Saugerties Invitational (19:48). “She ran track and seemed to enjoy it,” Admirals coach Steve Arnett said. “I talked her into giving cross country a try, and she took off.”

Taylor Edmundson

School: Webutuck

Grade: 11

Vital stats: She won the Section 9 Class D title at Bear Mountain State Park in 20:06, and took 34th in states at Chenango Valley State Park in 20:30, after placing third in the Mid-Hudson Athletic League championships. And she accomplished all that while pulling double-duty in the fall. Edmundson is also a field hockey standout who sometimes literally had to race between events. Before heading to the cross country state meet, she led the field hockey team to the Section 9 Class C semifinals.

Katelyn Huggard

School: Pawling

Grade: 12

Vital stats: A two-time Journal First Team All-Star, Huggard ended her sparkling cross country career on a high note, finishing fifth in the state meet in 19:18. She placed third in the Section 1 Class C championships (20:41), fourth in the Northern Counties Championships (20:17), and second in the Dan Purdy Memorial Invitational at Pawling High School.

Riley Loughlin

School: Arlington

Grade: 12

Vital stats: Loughlin was “the continuation of the lineage of great senior leaders we’ve had,” Arnett said. Loughlin won the Section 1 Conference I League A championship (21:13), took second at the Big Red Invitational, Fort Plain Invitational and the Saugerties Invitational, and fifth in the Northern Counties Championships.

Sheena McNulty-Dwyer

School: Red Hook

Grade: 10

Vital stats: McNulty-Dwyer paired with Mia Michaelides to form what coach Greg Rafferty called, “Sheena-Mia, the dynamic duo.” She took second in the Mid-Hudson Athletic League championships (20:11), leading her team to a third-place finish. McNulty-Dwyer also took seventh in the Section 9 Class B championship.

Sarah Trainor

School: Franklin D. Roosevelt

Grade: 9

Vital stats: The freshman became the first Roosevelt runner to win the Mid-Hudson Athletic League title, and became the first girl in program history to compete in the state Federation championships. Trainor won the Crusader Classic at Monroe-Woodbury High School, took third in the Section 9 Class A championships and placed 53rd in the state meet (19:31).

HONORABLE MENTION

Arlington: Courtney Cunningham, Madeline Garrett, Caroline Mahoney, Anna-Mae Nellis, Emily Pinheiro, Julia Sclafani, Cassandra Williams

Beacon: Tiara Boone, Jenna Maffei

Dover: Lindsay Demers, Heaven Swan

Franklin D. Roosevelt: Nadia Cathcart, Kate Drickel, Lindsay Holland, Taylor Small

Haldane: Taylor Farrell, Meghan Ferri, Shannon Ferri, Ruby McEwen, Heather Winne

Highland: Brooke Harris, Abigail Munson

John Jay: Janet Geary, Rachel Williams

Marlboro: Breana Ferguson, Faith Welker

Millbrook: Katelyn Daly, Talitha Hussey

New Paltz: Abigail Gravatt, Jordan Nagel, Stephanie Stewart-Hill

Our Lady of Lourdes: Amanda Romero

Pawling: Juliet Governale, Lauren Pecora

Red Hook: Grace Beach, Kira Bruno, Gianna Cuevas, Mia Michaelides, Sierra Siedsma

Rhinebeck: Olivia Fajardo, Daisy Gadsby

Roy C. Ketcham: Emma Warner

Spackenkill: Jeana Chun, Melissa Common, Mya Hansen, Beth Jenkins

Webutuck: Julia Butts, Abby Hoke, Sarah Meili, Abby Thomas

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brian Halling

School: Franklin D. Roosevelt

Vital stats: Halling has led Roosevelt to unprecedented success in recent years, including the girls and boys cross country teams capturing back-to-back MHAL titles.

“It speaks to the kids and how hard (the team has) worked,” Halling said. “We didn’t have much of a history in cross country here, but with their commitment to themselves and each other, it’s developed a program and we’re on the rise.”