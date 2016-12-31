Top 10 cornerback Brendan Radley-Hiles transfers to IMG Academy

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) has added another star player to its roster as Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles, the No. 6 cornerback in the Class of 2018, announced that he is transferring from Calabasas (Calif.). He announced his decision Friday on Twitter.

Radley-Hiles is ranked as the No. 36 player overall in the 247Sports Composite.

Blessed to announce that I'll be attending IMG Academy!

Romans 8:28

Inglewood, CA – Bradenton, FL pic.twitter.com/u4xZZhBy3E — Brendan Radley-Hiles (@Bookie_44) December 31, 2016

A four-star prospect with 22 reported offers, Radley-Hiles scored 11 touchdowns (10 receiving) along with his responsibilities on defense for Calabasas (14-1). He already has accepted an invitation to the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

He played his sophomore season for Super 25 champion Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) before returning home to Southern California for his junior year.