Top 10 showdown between Oak Hill (Va.) and Findlay Prep (Nev.) in 'Iolani Classic final

Two former champions and teams ranked in the Top 10 of the Super 25 do battle in the championship game of the ‘Iolani Classic on Wednesday night in Hawaii.

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), ranked No. 5, has won the tournament seven times dating back to 1989 and as recently as 2014. Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), ranked No. 8, won the tournament in 2012.

Oak Hill advanced with a 72-59 win against Southwind (Memphis) in the semifinals. Southwind attempted to slow down the pace and trailed 9-8 after the first quarter.

But the Warriors started the second quarter with four three-pointers, two by Ole Miss signee Devontae Shuler, who had 10 of his team-high 20 points in the second quarter. Oak Hill had a nine-point lead, 34-25, at halftime.

Shuler also finished with 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Kansas signee Billy Preston had 17 points and 12 rebounds; Iowa State signee Lindell Wigginton had 14 points and seven assists and uncommitted point guard Matt Coleman added 14.

Findlay Prep moved to the final with an 87-43 victory against Kahuku (Hawaii). Kentucky signee PJ Washington and Lamine Diane each scored 19 points in the win. Washington was 8-for-13 from the field and added eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals.

“For my team, I feel like I have to everything for us to win,” Washington told ScoringLive.com after the game. “Every night, I decide to do my best in my situation. Get assists, rebound and steal the ball. I felt I did great tonight.”