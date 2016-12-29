Top 5 pro-style quarterback Artur Sitkowski to transfer to IMG Academy

IMG Academy has potentially found its next quarterback: Artur Sitkowski.

Sitkowski, listed as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2018 by the 247Composite rankings, announced his intention to transfer from Old Bridge (Matawan, N.J.) to the Brandenton, Fla.-based IMG.

He told USA TODAY High School Sports that he plans to enroll in January.

“I am excited for the new opportunity and ready to get to work,” he wrote on Twitter, while thanking his former school, coaches and teammates.

Thank you Old Bridge pic.twitter.com/gLAlQV3zFz — Artur Sitkowski (@artursitkowski4) December 28, 2016

Sitkowski follows Kellen Mond, a Texas A&M early enrollee who led the Ascenders to an 11-0 record and the No. 2 ranking in the final Super 25 this season.

“The biggest benefit (to IMG) is to get coached up by the best coaches in the country and compete against the best talent every day and to get better physically and mentally,” he said.

Sitkowski, who is 6-4 and 215 pounds, threw for more than 1,200 yards as a junior at Old Bridge. He has 20 reported college offers and has received offers from Stanford, Duke and Syracuse this month.