Trinity beats Berkmar for KOB crown

David Johnson showed flashes of brilliance at the end of last season when he became a starter as a freshman for the Trinity High School basketball team, but he solidified himself as a star over the past five days in the state’s biggest Christmas tournament.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore posted 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and earned Bob White MVP honors in helping the Shamrocks beat Georgia’s Berkmar High 73-69 on Tuesday in the championship game of the 36th annual Forcht Bank King of the Bluegrass Holiday Classic at Fairdale.

Johnson stuffed the stat sheet throughout the tournament, averaging 14.3 points, 7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in helping Trinity win the KOB for the second time (2009).

“He’s such a talented kid,” Shamrocks coach Mike Szabo said. “The reason he’s improving so much is that he has a tremendous attitude. He’s just a great kid and a great teammate. He loves basketball, and he’s not afraid to work hard. The sky is the limit for him.”

Johnson got plenty of help as Trinity (8-1) showed off the depth that had it ranked No. 2 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s preseason poll of coaches.

Lukas Burkman and Jayden Scrubb both scored 16 points and David Burton (10 points, nine rebounds) and Justin Powell (10 points, four assists) also had big games for a Shamrocks team that has played all season without senior point guard Jacob King (broken finger).

“Our confidence is through the roof,” Johnson said. “When Jacob gets back in January, it’s going to be beautiful. … Last year I was playing my role, sitting back and learning everything. Now when I get in the game I know what’s going on.”

Indiana University signee Al Durham led Berkmar (9-4) of Lilburn, Ga., with 30 points and five rebounds. Zach Cooks, a New Jersey Institute of Technology signee, added 19 points and six steals.

Patriots coach Greg Phillips said he would leave Louisville with a positive impression of the KOB and Trinity.

“They’re a great team,” Phillips said. “They stack up against anybody back home.”

Trinity made a big impression from behind the arc in the first half, hitting 8 of 13 3-point tries on its way to a 44-30 halftime lead. Five players hit at least one 3-pointer, led by Burkman (3 for 3).

Burkman sandwiched two 3-pointers around a Johnson 3 during a 9-0 run that turned a 21-19 deficit into a 28-21 lead early in the second quarter.

“Our first half was just outstanding tonight, and we needed that,” Szabo said. “We came out with a lot of energy and played really good defense and took care of the basketball. … We spaced the floor well and shared it well.”

Ben Soumahoro’s basket pulled Berkmar within 55-49 with 7:46 left in the contest, but Burton answered with five straight points for a 60-49 edge with 6:36 remaining.

A Durham layup pulled the Patriots within 72-69 with 9.1 seconds left. Burkman hit 1 of 2 free throws for a 73-69 lead, and Berkmar committed a turnover on its final possession.

Trinity broke a two-year string of out-of-state winners in the KOB by beating No. 14 Cooper, No. 8 Fern Creek and No. 5 Covington Catholic on its way to the final.

“We found out tough we are and how good we can be,” Burkman said. “We still have a lot of work to go, but I think we can be the best in the state.”

BERKMAR 19 11 17 22 – 69

TRINITY 19 25 11 18 – 73

BERKMAR (9-4) – Al Durham 30p, 5r; Zach Cooks 19p, 6s; Jay Estime 11p; Ian Hardy 7p, 3a; Ben Soumahoro 2p.

TRINITY (8-1) – David Burton 10p, 9r; David Johnson 12p, 8r, 7a; L.J. Harris 6p; Justin Powell 10p, 4a; Jayden Scrubb 16p, 5r, 3b; Stan Turnier 3p; Lukas Burkman 16p.

All-tournament team – David Johnson, Lukas Burkman (Trinity); Al Durham, Zach Cooks (Berkmar); Cole VonHandorf, C.J. Fredrick (Covington Catholic); Terry Taylor, Zion Harmon (Bowling Green); Trey Doomes (Allatoona); Jamil Wilson (Ballard); Anthony Wales (Fern Creek); Sean McNeil (Cooper); Jaylen Sebree (Christian County); Jaylon Hall (Doss); Taveion Hollingsworth (Paul Dunbar); Tavin Lovan (Franklin-Simpson).

Bob White MVP Award – David Johnson (Trinity).

Ralph Beard Spirit Award – Deangelo Wilson (Bowling Green).