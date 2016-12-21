Tuesday, Dec. 20 Michigan high school basketball results

Boys basketball

Auburn Hills Avondale 67, Royal Oak 45: Dom Kejbou led Avondale (4-0) with 20 points. Tyler Dawson paced Royal Oak (4-1) with 16 points.

Belleville 57, Dearborn Fordson 30: Gabe Brown led Belleville (5-0, 1-0 WWAC Blue) with 14 points. Julian Savoury also added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Yousuf Farhat paced Fordson (2-3, 0-1 WWAC Blue) with 11 points.

Canton 48, Livonia Franklin 41: Chase Meredith led Canton (3-2, 1-0 KLAA South) with 13 points. Mark Mettie paced Franklin (2-3, 0-1 KLAA South) with 16 points.

Dearborn 65, Garden City 45: Shane Moran led the way with 22 points for Dearborn (3-2). Bradley Ruffell scored 12 points for Garden City (1-3).

Dearborn Edsel Ford 62, Redford Thurston 57: Jalal Beydoun led Edsel (2-3, 1-0 WWAC) with 30 points and five assists. Robert Tatum also added nine points, five rebounds and four steals. Malik Hill paced Thurston (3-2, 0-1 WWAC) with 15 points.

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 70, Dearborn Annapolis 68: Shannon Woods had a monster game with 26 points and seven assist for Robichaud (4-1) while Jasir Poole added 22 points and six rebounds. Alex Ishmail had 34 points for Annapolis (3-2).

Detroit Cass Tech 81, Detroit Mumford 49: Randy Gilbert led Cass (3-1, 1-0 PSL) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Gibbs added 16 points. TeRonnie Cook also chipped in 11 points. Jaylen Stokes paced Mumford (3-1, 0-1 PSL) with 11 points.

Detroit Cody 94, Detroit Westside Academy 45: Kyle Jones finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Isiah Cunningham added 18 points and 11 rebounds for Cody (5-0).

Detroit CMA 55, Detroit Central Collegiate 51: Jorden Peterson led CMA (2-0, 1-0 PSL) with 27 points, six rebounds and six assists. Tony Hill paced Central (1-2, 0-1 PSL) with 14 points.

Detroit Community 69, Taylor Trillium 19: Keyon Smith had 10 points and five rebounds, while Kejuan Sanders scored 10 for Community (3-2, 1-0 MMAC).

Detroit East English Village 99, Detroit Pershing 86: Gregory Elliot led all scorers with 48 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and seven blocks for East English (3-0). David DeJulius also added 16 points and nine assists. Dauan Seal scored 25 points for Pershing (0-3).

Detroit Edison 36, Detroit Henry Ford 33: Deante Johnson led Edison (1-2) with 12 points and five rebounds. Dreyon O’Neill also added 11 points and nine rebounds. Dante Ulmer paced Henry Ford with 12 points.

Detroit Frederick Douglass 57, Detroit Southeastern 50: Jarnard Smith Jr. led Douglass (2-1, 1-0 PSL) with 22 points. Kelly Broadus also added 16 points. Anthony Hudson paced Southeastern with 10 points.

Detroit King 68, Detroit Osborn 57: Keemon Bassett scored 19 points for King (4-0). Trevon Orr and Jessie Scarber each added 12 points. Kenneth Holloway had 31 points for Osborn in the loss.

Fenton 41, Lakeland 37: Greg Lukas led Fenton (2-2) with 11 points.

Harper Woods 90, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 40: Jobon Fortune scored 20 points for Woods (3-1) while Sergio Stevens added 21. Martin Douglass put up 21 points for Henry Ford.

Holland West Ottawa 85, Muskegon Mona Shores 58: Mona Shores was led by Jarvis Walker’s game-high 24 points.

Kingsley 64, Kalkaska 60: Dylan Reno led Kingsley with 16 points.

Novi 91, Plymouth Salem 64: Traveon Maddox Jr. led all scorers with 30 points and eight rebounds for Novi (3-2). Cameron Grace and Jordan Ingram each scored 13 points for Salem.

Ovid-Elsie 82, Vestaburg 62: Vestaburg (1-2, 1-1) was led by Chris Keeler with 23 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and six steals.

River Rouge 72, Hamtramck 35: DreQuan Bell led River Rouge (5-0) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Darian Owens-White also added 19 points and 12 assists.

Rochester Hills Stony Creek 59, Utica Eisenhower 38: Stoney Creek (4-0) was led by Nate Davis with 17 points, and Micheal Melaragni also added 12 points. Eisenhower was led by Matt Donahue’s 10 points.

Romulus 79, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 45: Jaden Butler scored 18 points for Romulus (4-1). Jaren English also added 16 points. Asa Robertson led all scorers with 20 points for Crestwood (4-1).

Southgate Anderson 64, Allen Park 58: Devin Fields led Southgate (2-0) with 16 points and eight rebounds. James Bowman also added 15 points, and Brandon Hill chipped in 11 points.

Sparta 82, Belding 50: Justin Bradford scored 19 points for Sparta.

Sterling Heights 70, Port Huron Northern 61: Shawn Kama put up 26 points for Sterling Heights (5-0), while Malot Dushaj added 16 points and 11 rebounds,. Matthew Barvakik led with 21 points for Northern (2-3).

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 63, Warren Cousino 56: Kyle Hensley scored 22 points for Parkway (3-2). Luke Stricker added 19 points and Micah Mclain chipped in 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Taylor Kennedy 66, Wyandotte Roosevelt 60: Renaudd Broaden finished with 21 points and Rayvon Black scored 16 points for Kennedy (1-2, 1-0 Downriver League). Brenden McPhall had 24 points for Roosevelt (0-4, 0-1).

Troy 68, Clawson 29: Jason Dietz finished with 18 points and Leon Ayers scored 17 points for Troy (3-1). Kourtney Manley had 10 points for Clawson (0-5).

Troy Athens 94, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 80: Taylor McCaskill led Athens (3-1) with 17 points. Jacob Brantley added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Brendt Stephens also chipped in 16 points. D’Lano Woods led all scorers with 26 points for Chippewa Valley (1-2), and Maurice McBride also added 17 points.

Warren De La Salle 67, St. Clair Shores Lakeshore 61: Luke Pfromm scored 20 points for De La Salle (2-2) while Justin Fisher added 16 points. Ricky Dickson scored 15 points for Lakeshore (3-1) while Lamar Jackson scored 19 points.

Warren Mott 80, Windsor St. Ann Catholic 50: Tyler Gillery scored 25 points and 11 rebounds for Mott (2-2) while Howard Turner added 18 points. Hendrick Sam led with 18 points for St. Ann (4-3).

Woodhaven 74, Lincoln Park 38: Joshua Warren had 15 points and Weshaun Warren scored 10 for Woodhaven (1-2). James Ware finished with 14 points for Lincoln Park (1-3).

Girls basketball

Allen Park 35, Southgate 27: Izzy Slate scored nine points for Allen Park (5-1). Julia Bogart scored six points for Southgate (1-5).

Belleville 68, Dearborn 66 (OT): Victoria Perez led Belleville (3-1, 2-0 WWAC) with 26 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks and three assists. Raven Grantham and Katelyn Sherwood also added 13 points.

Birmingham Detroit Country Day 56, Midland Dow 46: Tyler Bennett scored 18 points for Country Day (5-0) while Destiny Pitts added 17 points. Kayla Webb scored 13 points. Kaylee Wasco put up 20 points in the loss for Midland.

Dearborn Fordson 55, Garden City 42: Rana Elhusseini scored 17 points for Fordson (3-3). Kayley Hewer put up 16 points for Garden City (1-5).

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 71, Dearborn Edsel Ford 19: Kamari McDaniel led Robichaud (5-2, 1-0 WWAC) with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Kayla Brown added 18 points, and Monae Palmer also chipped in 12 points and nine assists.

Detroit Edison 66, Oak Park 24: Gabriel Elliot had a huge game with 25 points and 10 rebounds for Edison (4-0) while Rikeia Jackson added 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Aretha Humphries scored 10 points.

Detroit Voyageur College Prep 38, Melvindale AB&T 10: Lunden Turner led Voyageur (4-1) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Angel Gainey also added eight points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Gibraltar Carlson 52, Melvindale 38: Hannah Nagy scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Carlson (4-2). Bailey Mruzik added 10 points.

Hartland 45, Pinckney 20: Whitney Sollom put up 21 points for Hartland (5-1).

Madison Heights Madison 49, Warren Lincoln 36: Alexis Packk put up 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks in the win for Madison (2-4). Kelsey Williams scored 13 points and eight rebounds.

Mt. Clemens 58, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 52: Williams scored 33 points for Mt. Clemens. Nia Ahart led all scorers with 45 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals for Liggett (1-3).

Northville 58, South Lyon 26: Brooke Adams led Northville (4-1) with 10 points.

Novi 53, Plymouth Salem 27: Ellie Mackay led Novi with 18 points. Cara Ninkovich added 10 points.

Parchment 56, Vermontville Maple Valley 27: Haley Knapp led all scorers with 13 points.

Redford Union 53, Livonia Clarenceville 11: Haley Hebner led Redford Union with 16 points.

Trenton 55, Taylor Truman 18: McKenna Tanguay led Trenton (6-0, 3-0 Downriver) with 12 points, and Therese Hebda added nine points.

Troy Athens 41, Mendon 22: Jillayne Wheeler had 12 points and three steals, and Noelle Fuller added seven points and six rebounds for Athens (4-1). Mary Leighton had nine points for Mendon (2-2).

Wixom St. Catherine of Siena 47, Novi Franklin Road Christian 43: Danielle Fusco had 14 points and Chanelle Lochrie scored 13 for Franklin Road (5-1). Maryann Alexander led St. Catherine with 15 points and eight rebounds. Lizzy Turek also scored 11 points.

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 64, Flat Rock 10: Rozhane Wells led Arbor Prep (7-0) with 12 points. Cydney Williams also scored 12 points.

Ypsilanti Community 60, Adrian 20: Jordan Blanks led with 14 points and 14 rebounds for Ypsilanti (7-0). Aaliyah Jackson scored 12 points while Sandra Gilford added 10 points.