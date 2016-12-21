Tuesday's Indiana basketball scores and stats

Here are stories, stats and scores from boys and girls basketball games around Southern Indiana on Dec. 20, 2016.

SCORES

BOYS

EASTERN (PEKIN) 49, NEW WASHINGTON 45

PEKIN, Ind. – The Musketeers (1-9) notch their first win of the season. Eastern entered the halftime break up 25-16. They then knocked down five three-pointers in the first half to keep the momentum on their side. The Muskateers’ strong defense was able to hold the Mustangs’ (5-3) Stevie Mack to 13 points and stave off any run New Washington could make.

EASTERN (PEKIN) (1-7)

Mason Moore 10p; Connor Marshall 9p; Trevor Lewellen 12p; Matt Coaps 5p; Ridge Hall 11p; Parker Wallingford 2p.

NEW WASHINGTON (5-3)

Caleb Ellison 4p; Brandon Horton 8p; Hunter Lind 8p; Zach Moore 12p; Stevie Mack 13p.

New Albany 55, Carmel 52, OT

Lanesville 56, Shawe Memorial 32

Mitchell 56, Orleans 35

Trinity Lutheran 50, Borden 47

Henryville 82, Crothersville 36

Henryville Tournament

First Round

Crothersville 55, Lou. Assumption, Ky. 47

Henryville 71, Cornerstone Christian, Ky. 26

GIRLS

BROWNSTOWN 50, MADISON 37

MADISON, Ind. – The Cubs (3-10) fell late against the Braves (9-6). Emma Beasley and the Cubs raced out to a nine-point lead in the first quarter, but it was the only lead they held. Brownstown roared back behind a team effort to hold Madison to 17 points over the next three quarters. Beasley led all scorers with 15 points. Ashley Schroer led Brownstown with 12 points.

BROWNSTOWN (9-6)

Keeli Darlage 8p; Payton Farmer 4p; Taylor Garland 5p; Grace Jaynes 4p; Madison Klinge 6p; Ashley Schroer 12p; Kristen Stuckwisch 4p; Shelby Stuckwisch 7p.

MADISON (3-10)

Emma Beasley 15p; Bailey Dyer 6p; Hannah Imel 1p; Sage Sproles 6p; Paige Young 9p.

WEST WASHINGTON 75, SPRINGS VALLEY 64

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ind. – The Senators (5-2) defeated the Blackhawks (10-6). West Washington outscored Springs Valley 18-8 in the second quarter. West Washington maintained the lead throughout the remainder of the game. The Senators were led by Ryana Watson and Cora Miller, who scored 23 and 17 points respectively.

WEST WASHINGTON (5-2)

Hattie Griffitts 8p; Maddie Bowsman 2p, 8r; Rian Russell 13p; Chelsea Carter Van Cleave 10p, 6a; Kassidy Keltner 2p; Cora Miller 17p; Ryana Watson 23p.

SPRINGS VALLEY (10-6)

Jewel McCormick 12p, 7r; Stevie McNew 9p; Leah Punturi 5p; Alanna Nelson 2p; Caitlyn Reynolds 13p; Kyra Harrell 8p; Ellison Burton 13p; Marissa Meehan 2p.

Bedford N. Lawrence 65, Bloomington North 25

Carmel 37, Jeffersonville 28

Columbus East 51, Batesville 39

Crawford Co. 62, Forest Park 60, OT