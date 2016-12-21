Tuesday's Kentucky basketball scores and stats

Here are stories, stats, and scores from boys and girls basketball across Louisville and the state of Kentucky on Dec. 20, 2016.

STORIES

King of the Bluegrass

Trinity 73, Berkmar 69

Trinity beats Berkmar for King of the Bluegrass crown

Third-Place Game

Covington Catholic 67, Bowling Green 50

Fifth-Place Game

Fern Creek 87, Ballard 82

Consolation-Game Final

Christian County 68, Doss 60​

SCORES

BOYS

King of the Bluegrass

Final

TRINITY 73, BERKMAR 69

BERKMAR (9-4)

Al Durham 30p, 5r; Zach Cooks 19p, 6s; Jay Estime 11p; Ian Hardy 7p, 3a; Ben Soumahoro 2p.

TRINITY (8-1)

David Burton 10p, 9r; David Johnson 12p, 8r, 7a; L.J. Harris 6p; Justin Powell 10p, 4a; Jayden Scrubb 16p, 5r, 3b; Stan Turnier 3p; Lukas Burkman 16p.

All-tournament team – David Johnson, Lukas Burkman (Trinity); Al Durham, Zach Cooks (Berkmar); Cole VonHandorf, C.J. Fredrick (Covington Catholic); Terry Taylor, Zion Harmon (Bowling Green); Trey Doomes (Allatoona); Jamil Wilson (Ballard); Anthony Wales (Fern Creek); Sean McNeil (Cooper); Jaylen Sebree (Christian County); Jaylon Hall (Doss); Taveion Hollingsworth (Paul Dunbar); Tavin Lovan (Franklin-Simpson).

Bob White MVP Award – David Johnson (Trinity).

Ralph Beard Spirit Award – Deangelo Wilson (Bowling Green).

Third-Place Game

COVINGTON CATHOLIC 67, BOWLING GREEN 50

Louisville, Ky. – The Colones (8-2) knocked off No. 1 ranked Bowling Green (7-2) in the King of the Bluegrass, as the Colonels were able to score 21 points of turnovers. CJ Fredrick was on fire the entire night, only missing two shots scoring 34 points with four 3-pointers. Eighth-grader Zion Harmon led Bowling Green with 15 points and Deangelo Wilson was second in scoring with 11 points.

BOWLING GREEN (7-2)

Colin Jackson 3p; Deangelo Wilson 11p; Zion Harmon 15p; Eli Thurman 4p; Kyran Jones 10p, 7r; Terry Taylor 4p, 8r; Trevor Dennis 3p.

COVINGTON CATHOLIC (8-2)

CJ Fredrick 34p, 3r; Cole Vonhnandorf 17p; Luke Lenihan 2p; AJ Mayer 6p, 4r; Paul Thelan 2p; Jake Walter 6p, 7r.

Fifth-Place Game

FERN CREEK 87, BALLARD 82

BALLARD (5-2)

Marshon Ford 10p; Tyron Duncan 6p; Dorion Tisby 4p; Antoine Darby 5p; Delonta Wimberly 11p; Jamil Wilson 18p; Clivonte Patterson 28p.

FERN CREEK (9-1)

Alvin Thomas 4p; Anthony Wales 15p; Ahmad Price 32p; Daiquan Jones 2p; Clint Wickliffe 3p; Kyree Hawkins 3p; Chance Moore 21p; Tony Rogers 7p.

Consolation-Bracket Final

CHRISTIAN COUNTY 68, DOSS 60

DOSS (5-4)

Cam Maddox 11p; Stephon Franklin 11p; Shawn’Kel Knight-Goff 9p; Jaylon Hall 11p; Terez Traynor 18p.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY (9-1)

Jaylen Sebree 19p; T’Aivey Mason 6p; JaQuon Long 4p; Darius Daniel 8p; Deterrion Ware 13p; Cory Trice 18p.

Berea Invitational Tournament

CAL 81, TATES CREEK 67

BEREA Ky. – The Centurions (7-2) defeated the Commodores (1-9) to advance to the semifinals. CAL crashed the boards hard and were rewarded as they out rebounded Tates Creek 40-26. CAL got on a run in the third quarter to break the game open and cruise to a win. CAL outscored Tates Creek 27-10 in the third quarter.

CAL (7-2)

Milton Wright 17p; Jeff Peterson 3p; Kenneth Purvis 16p; Parker Jones 26p; Wyatt Allison 9p; Mike Woodward 7p; Jacob Dupes 3p.

TATES CREEK (1-9)

Isaiah Alvin 26p; Amari Taylor 16p; Anthony Hardin 6p; Malik Johnson 5p; DeMarius Wilson 5p; Webb 4p; Amiron Joyce 5p.

CAL 80, CLAY CO. 55

BEREA, Ky. – The Centurions (8-2) advanced to the finals past the Tigers. CAL went up 25 points at half. CAL was led by Michael Woodward’s 19 points. CAL plays Letcher Co. on Wednesday in the finals.

CAL (8-2)

Milton Wright 7p; Jeff Peterson 2p; Kenneth Purvis 8p; Matt Duvall 4p; Parker Jones 17p; Cam Marshall 3p; Harrison Roberts 2p; Pause 3p; Wyatt Allison 11p; Austin Carr 3p; Michael Woodward 19p; Jacob Dupes 1p.

CLAY CO. (6-2)

Trevor Sams 10p; Logan Gabbard 6p; Jonah Hinkle 5p; Jacob Begley 2p; Ryan Rogers 2p; Wil Sexton 21p; Hall Jacob 5p; Evan Langdon 4p.

JEFFERSONTOWN 73, NEWPORT 63

BEREA, Ky. – J’town outlasted Newport in the Berea Invitational Tournament. The Chargers (5-3) were led by Delvonte McCloud’s 27 points and five rebounds on 8 of 9 shooting from the field. The Wildcats (5-3) were led by Mekell Burries 26 points.

JEFFERSONTOWN (5-3)

Jalen Davis 9p, 4r; Dakota White 5p; Delvonte McCloud 27p, 5r; Dwjuan Goodman 4p, 6r; Chris Trigg 6p, 6r; Justin Baker 7p, 3s; Derius Martin 10p; Jalen Garnett 5p.

NEWPORT (5-3)

Mekell Burries 26p; Donnie Miller 7p; Makhi Mcguire 13p, 6r; Anthony Harmon 3p; Najae Williams 3p; Tahj Harding 7p, 5r; Najee Williams 4p.

Mike Miller Classic at Spencer County

SOUTH OLDHAM 77, SHELBY COUNTY 60

SPENCER CO. – South Oldham continues to rely on the 3-point shot as they remain unbeaten. The Dragons (9-0) won on Tuesday behind Jo Griffin’s 26 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals. Devin Young contributed 19 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and three blocks. Young recorded his second double-double of the season. Both Griffin and Young shot 4 for 8 from behind the arc. The Dragons have made 118 three-pointers on the year.

SOUTH OLDHAM (9-0)

Jo Griffin 26p, 5r, 6a, 4s; Devin Young 19, 11r, 2a, 3b; Caleb Clark 3p, Peyton Hicks 8p, 3s; Dyllon Hoover 6p, 4r, 3s; Luke Morrison 3p; Aaron Franklin 9p, 3a, 3s; David Beyerle 3p.

SHELBY COUNTY (1-7)

Richland Beckley 2p; Taurius Robinson 13p; Jordan Hunter 4p; KeShawn Catlett 10p; Cameron Armstrong 4p; Josh Edwards 4p; Kyion Stone 13p; Dinelle Stainaker 10p.

Bardstown Holiday Classic

BUTLER 69, SPARKMAN (AL) 64, OT

BARDSTOWN, Ky.- The Bears (7-2) went on a 6-0 run in overtime leading to victory over Sparkman in the semifinal of the Bardstown Holiday Classic. Jaquay Wales, Austin Wise, Kel Shawn Mozee and Maurice Tolley all had 12 points with balanced scoring across the board for the Bears. Sparkman was led Maurice Anderson with 18 points in a losing effort.

SPARKMAN (AL) (7-7)

Carrington Simpson 4p; AJ Horton 9p; Jonathan Bolden 2p; Darron Howard 8p; Maurice Anderson 18p; JP Fletcher 11p; Kalig Green 6p; Reed Zitting 2p; Malik Tyson 2p; Shamar Walker 2p.

BUTLER (7-2)

Jaquay Wales 12p; Austin Wise 12p; Ryan Luckett 2p; Kel Shawn Mozee 12p, 5r; Maurice Tolley 12p; Solomon Pennix 5p; Devin Pendergrass 4p, 8r; Frank Bentley 2p; Michael Burns 7p.

Best in Hoops Tournament, at Oldham Co.

BULLITT EAST 81, DELASES 54

BUCKNER, Ky. – The Chargers (7-3) won their fifth game in a row defeating the Colts (7-2) who had previously won six straight games. Jared Osborne had 20 points and Luke Ezell chipped in with 16 points to lead the Chargers. The Colts were led by Jaxon Burgess, who finished with 15 points.

DESALES (7-2)

Austin Black 10p; Dalton Kelly 2p; Jaxon Burgess 15p; Samuel Weining 8p; Keegan Brewer 4p; Hunter Brooks 6p; Jack Michels 6p; Luke Askin 3p.

BULLITT EAST (7-3)

Noah Wilson 3p; Grant Skaggs 6p; Konner Polson 9p; Jared Osbourne 20p; Luke Ezell 16p; Derrick Donigan 7p; Rece Watson 4p; Sean Johnson 9p; MIchael Page 2p; Zach Peden 3p.

WAGGENER 52, OLDHAM COUNTY 49

BUCKNER, Ky. – Ismail Jones scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Colonels came up short to the Wildcats (5-3) 52-49. The Wildcats, led by Jaago Kalakon with 21 points made 11 of 12 free-throws in the final quarter to seal the win.

BRYAN STATION 76, MANUAL 74

BUCKNER, Ky. – Eric Boone hit a game-winning shot with 17 seconds remaining to help lead the Defenders over the Crimsons. The Defenders (4-3) entered the half down nine against the Crimsons (2-5). Bryan Station stormed back in the second half outscoring Manual in the third and fourth quarter. Boone ended the game with 21 points and was assisted by Terrence Murphy’s 20 points.

BYRAN STATION (4-3)

Deangelo Boone 3p; David Demarcus 11p; Eric Boone 21p; Terrance Murphy 20p; Nathan Mack 7p; Braeden Warren 2p; Steven Groves 10p; Isaiah Gravely 2p.

MANUAL (2-5)

William Britt 9p; Brendan Williams 12p; Jonah Gelhaus 11p; Lesther Garay 2p; Noah Hawkins 17p; Terrance Ballard 8p; Alex Conlin 4p; Brock Cassin 4p; Eli Roberts 7p.

OLDHAM COUNTY (7-2)

Ismail Jones 16p; Ryan Heelen 2p; Jackson Gipson 10p; Travis Henderson 8p; Zach Larimore 11p; Andre Brewer 2p.

WAGGENER (5-3)

Ethan Taylor 3p; Jacquess Hobbs 9p; Jaago Kalakon 21p; Ron Fell 2p; Ben Simic 4p; Jocobi Hendrcks 11p; Anthony Irvin 2p.

PCS Holiday Classic

BETH HAVEN 55, PORTLAND 51

LOUISVILLE, Ky.- Tournament MVP Cody Mikel had a well-balanced night with seven points, ten rebounds, and six blocks as the Bearcats (6-3) edged the Eagles (3-5). Austin Streble scored 18 points with ten rebounds and Aaron Rice had ten points for the Bearcats. Quincy Dye led all scores with 19 points for the Eagles.

PORTLAND (3-5)

Lukas Kennedy 2p; Isaiah Young 15p; Keller Mackey 3p; Jonah Trejo 8p; Quincy Dye 19p; Meredith 4p.

BETH HAVEN (6-3)

Austin Streble 18p, 10r; Cody Mikel 7p, 10r, 6b; Aaron Rice 10p; Dylan Kerr 4p,4r; Isaiah Mahoney 14p, 3r, 4a.

Scores from around the state:

Allen Co.-Scottsville 73, Metcalfe Co. 61

Bethlehem 79, Glasgow 75, 2OT

Boone Co. 70, Cov. Holy Cross 66

Buckhorn 51, Henry Co. 36

Campbell Co. 73, Holmes 63

Ev. Central, Ind. 73, Madisonville-North Hopkins 53

George Rogers Clark 71, Ashland Blazer 45

Hancock Co. 69, Lou. Shawnee 40

Hazard 80, Breathitt Co. 70

Henderson Co. 70, Belfry 62

High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 90, Russellville 79

J.I. Burton, Va. 65, Jenkins 41

James Madison, Va. 63, Bourbon Co. 43

Ludlow 46, Calvary Christian 41

Madison Central 59, Cordia 46

Madison Southern 67, Pikeville 61

McCracken County 61, Lyon Co. 49

Paris 76, Wolfe Co. 51

Rowan Co. 89, Bath Co. 60

Scott Co. 75, Newport Central Catholic 47

Southwestern 81, Somerset 77

Spencer Co. 69, Lou. Iroquois 66

St. Henry 51, Ludlow 41

Williamstown 67, Nicholas Co. 44

Aleris Christmas Tournament

Livingston Central 56, Morgan Co. 55

Rockcastle Co. 64, Lou. Western 44

Arbys/KFC Holiday Classic

Lou. Southern 61, Wayne Co. 57

McCreary Central 51, Lynn Camp 46

Baptist Health & Sports Rehab Holiday Classic

Calloway Co. 53, Barren Co. 47

Meade Co. 73, Webster Co. 56

Bardstown Christmas Classic

Christ Presbyterian Academy, Tenn. 60, Lou. Male 47

Berea Christmas Tournament

Clay Co. 75, Casey Co. 63

Letcher County Central 72, Powell Co. 61

Best in Hoops Tournament

Lex. Lafayette 81, Lou. Central 56

BTN/WLBQ Christmas Classic

Butler Co. 82, Hickman Co. 45

Green Co. 62, Butler Co. 43

Central Bank Classic

Pulaski Co. 73, Franklin Co. 64

Derby Classic

Fairview 64, Raceland 53

Greenup Co. 91, Russell Co. 66

Johnson Central 81, Anderson Co. 65

Lawrence Co. 92, Lewis Co. 69

Hancock County Tournament

First Round

Lou. Holy Cross 74, Ev. Day, Ind. 38

Henryville Tournament

First Round

Crothersville, Ind. 55, Lou. Assumption 47

Henryville, Ind. 71, Cornerstone Christian 26

Jerry Tarkanian Classic

Boyd Co. 72, San Bernadino, Calif. 54

KSA Tournament, Fla.

Owen Co. 45, Kennedy Catholic, N.Y. 43

Savannah Country Day, Ga. 45, Villa Madonna 42

Rock Holiday Classic

Knox Central 73, Calusa Prep, Fla. 71

Twin Lakes Holiday Classic

Clinton Co. 58, Monterey, Tenn. 48

Clinton Co. 63, Nelson Co. 41

South Warren 67, Monterey, Tenn. 64

York Institute, Tenn. 79, Nelson Co. 54

Warren East Tournament

Adair Co. 110, Caverna 84

Russell Co. 61, Cumberland Co. 58

Warren East 73, Todd Co. Central 64

WK&T Sports Classic

Graves Co. 68, Ripley, Tenn. 58

GIRLS

Queen of the Commonwealth

at Bullitt East

MALE 59, HOLMES 49

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Junior guard Emilia Sexton scored her 1,000 point in Male’s win. Sexton scored her 1,000 point on two free throws with seven seconds left in the fourth quarter. Sexton ended the game with 11 points. 6-foot-3 sophomore Cameron Browning led Male with 22 points and 16 rebounds. Male will play either Marist (Ill.) or Assumption on Wednesday.

Male (7-0)

Ciaja Harbison 11p; Joelle Johnson 2p; Emilia Sexton 11p; Alana Striverson 3p; Kyra Hogan 5p; Cameron Browning 22p, 16r; Logan Calvert 5p.

Holmes (7-2)

Jaynice Stovall 12p; Laila Johnson 9p; Tyrah Engleman 6p; Kamari Graham 21p; Latavia Keith 1p.

CENTRAL 67, SPENCER COUNTY 62

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky.- Darian Neal scored a season-high 30 points as the Yellow Jackets (4-3) defeated the Bears (3-6), in the Queen of Commonwealth Tournament. India New was next with 17 points as she hit three threes for the Yellow Jackets. Alyssa Howie had 24 points and Lauren Lambdin chipped in 19 points for the Bears.

SPENCER COUNTY (3-6)

Alyssa Howie 24p; Lauren Lambdin 19p; Abby Myers 12p; Chelsa Stevens 5p;Haylee Cox 2p.

CENTRAL (4-3)

Precious Hereford 10p; Darian Neal 30p; Stephonie Cole 2p; Aurianna Burnett 10p; India New 17p.

HOLY CROSS 58, ATHERTON 42

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. — The Cougars pulled away late with a 17-8 run in the fourth quarter to top the Rebels. Both Lauren Schraut and Halle Snyder scored 15 points each for the Cougars and Katie Hickey chipped in with nine points and 10 rebounds. Sarah Overley led the Rebels with 18 points in the defeat.

HOLY CROSS (5-4)

Ally Klein 5p, 3r, 4a; Kailey Reed 9p, 2a; Lauren Schraut 15p, 5r, 3s; Halle Snyder 15p, 3r, 2s; Madison Turner 3p, 5r, 4a; Karly McKinney 2p; Katie Hickey 9p, 10r

ATHERTON (5-5)

Lauren Burks 2p; Sarah Overley 18p; Taeci White 2p; Caitlyn Taylor 7p; Paige Taylor 11p; Hailey Stone 2p

Traditional Bank Classic

MANUEL 64, RUSSELL COUNTY 61

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Crimsons (7-0) needed overtime to defeat the Lakers (6-2) in the Traditional Bank Classic, 64-61. Jaela Johnson kept the Crimsons undefeated as she poured in 38 points and seven rebounds. Tonysha Curry had seven points and 13 rebounds and Nila Blackford had 5 points and 13 rebounds for the Crimsons. Kaitlyn Coffey scored 25 points for the Lakers.

RUSSELL COUNTY (6-2)

Amelia Ackerman 8p; Kaitlyn Coffey 25p; Madelyn Preston 5p; Addison Loy 17p; LaShaya Carman 5p; Jaylen Elmore 1p.

MANUAL (7-0)

Jaela Johnson 38p, 7r; Marlena Groves 2p; Tyonne Howard 7p; Aria Griffin 5p; Tonysha Curry 7p, 13r; Nila Blackford 5p, 13r.

Bardstown Holiday Classic

OLDHAM CO. 74, LEX. CHRISTIAN 57

BARDSTOWN, Ky. – With three players scoring in double-digits, the Colonels (4-4) snapped their three-game losing streak against the Eagles (3-4), 74-57. Sophomore guard Sophia Head led all scorers with 21 points, Kyle Nuernberger had 18 and Alexis Head chipped in 13 points. The Eagles were led by Bethany Selby who finished with 20 points, while Emilie Teall finished with 11 points and ten rebounds.

LCA (3-4)

Payton Rogers 3p, 4r; Bethany Selby 20p; 2r; Mackenzie Buckler 3p, 2r; Emilie Teall 11p, 10r; Sydney Weeks 10p; Grace Combs 10p; Heather Shelton 2p.

OLDHAM CO. (4-4)

Jordan Simpson 5p, 4r; Sophia Head 21p; Alexis Head 13p; Kyle Nuernberger 18p; Lakynn Goldsmith 8p; Bayleigh Richardson 3p; Alliyah Swanson 4p, 5r; Madison Clark 5p.

WHITEFIELD ACADEMY 62, BETH HAVEN 46

LOUISVILLE Ky. – Abigail Ritter scored 21 points to lead the Wildcats (4-4) over the Bearcats (1-4). Lauren Harris and Jaya McClure chipped in with 13 and 10 points respectively. Delanie White scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds but it wasn’t enough for the Bearcats.

WHITEFIELD ACADEMY (4-4)

Jaya McClure 10p; Megann Bruckert 2p; Lauren Harris 13p; Abigail Ritter 21p; Bekah Dwyer 4p; Ashley Pike 2p; Juliana Yates 8p; Ellie Shipp 2p.

BETH HAVEN (1-4)

Sarena Vaughn 11p, 4r; Gabrielle Ellis 10p, 5a; Delanie White 20p, 12r; Rebecca Sharp 2p; Lexi Beard 3p, 5r.

Scores from around the state:

Beechwood 35, Cin. Mariemont, Ohio 33

Crittenden Co. 36, Mayfield 31

Dayton 44, Pendleton Co. 40

Dixie Heights 58, Bishop Brossart 53, 2OT

Estill Co. 57, Letcher County Central 35

Frederick Fraize 52, Eminence 30

Hopkinsville 54, Springfield, Tenn. 34

Lawrence Co. 49, Morgan Co. 46

Lloyd Memorial 50, Bellevue 49, 2OT

Middlesboro 74, Claiborne County, Tenn. 69

Morristown East, Tenn. 45, Bourbon Co. 18

Owsley Co. 58, Elliott Co. 41

Sheldon Clark 79, Belleview, Fla. 39

Trigg Co. 36, Hickman Co. 30

Trimble Co. 58, Walton-Verona 30

Whitefield Academy 62, Beth Haven 46

Bardstown Classic

Anderson Co. 69, West Jessamine 40

Christ Presbyterian Academy, Tenn. 72, Marion Co. 64

Oldham Co. 74, Lex. Christian 57

Woodford Co. 67, Lou. Jeffersontown 19

Queen of the Commonwealth

Campbell Co. 50, Grayson Co. 37

Johnson Central 79, Lou. Waggener 25

Marist, Ill. 51, Lou. Assumption 35

Webster Co. 67, Lou. Holy Cross 39

Crescom Holiday Invitational

Dreher, S.C. 79, Franklin Co. 32

Franklin Family Tournament

George Rogers Clark 57, Ashland Blazer 31

Green Co. 80, North Hardin 47

Nelson Co. 78, East Jessamine 34

Rockcastle Co. 57, Thomas Nelson 52, OT

Glenn Koger State Farm/Wilson & Muir Classic

Cordova, Tenn. 49, Bardstown 45

KSA Tournament, Fla.

Garrard Co. 57, Chichester, Pa. 26

Lady Marshal Holiday Classic

Butler Co. 54, Paducah Tilghman 36

Casey Co. 69, Russellville 30

Marshall Co. 68, Dyer County, Tenn. 41

Shelbyville, Tenn. 55, Shelby Co. 30

Madison Central Holiday Classic

Madison Central 45, Lex. Henry Clay 42

Menifee Co. 69, Prestonsburg 54

Pulaski Co. 52, Madison Southern 36

Southwestern 82, Western Hills 54

Murray Bank Hardwood Tournament

Calloway Co. 61, Cairo, Ill. 32

Lyon Co. 48, Clarksville NW, Tenn. 43

West Creek, Tenn. 40, Fulton City 35

Nike Tournament of Champions

Lou. Mercy 55, Vanden, Calif. 44

St. John’s, D.C. 73, Mercer Co. 71

PCS Holiday Classic

Lou. Trinity 48, Lou. Brown 36

Whitesville Trinity 46, Lou. Portland Christian 40

R.E. Williams Holliday Classic

Harlan Co. 71, Breckinridge Co. 69

LaRue Co. 42, Bullitt Central 41

Meade Co. 66, Rowan Co. 61

Republic Bank Holiday Classic

South Warren 78, Somerset 56

Tarkanian Classic

Pittsburgh North Catholic, Pa. 68, Boyd Co. 63

Taylor County Tournament

Barren Co. 46, Taylor Co. 37

Barren Co. 46, Todd Co. Central 37

Taylor Co. 42, Bell Co. 30

Traditional Bank Holiday Classic

Monroe Co. 60, Lexington Catholic 37

Russell 63, Lincoln Co. 53

Warren East Holiday Classic

Collins 56, Warren East 35

Cumberland Co. 42, Caverna 36

Glasgow 60, University Heights 32

WK&T Sports Classic

Graves Co. 82, Livingston Central 45