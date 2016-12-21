Tuesday's Kentucky basketball scores and stats

Here are stories, stats, and scores from boys and girls basketball across Louisville and the state of Kentucky on Dec. 20, 2016.
STORIES
King of the Bluegrass
Trinity 73, Berkmar 69
Trinity beats Berkmar for King of the Bluegrass crown
Gallery | Trinity vs. Berkmar
Third-Place Game
Covington Catholic 67, Bowling Green 50
Fifth-Place Game
Consolation-Game Final
SCORES
BOYS
King of the Bluegrass
Final
TRINITY 73, BERKMAR 69
BERKMAR (9-4)
Al Durham 30p, 5r; Zach Cooks 19p, 6s; Jay Estime 11p; Ian Hardy 7p, 3a; Ben Soumahoro 2p.
TRINITY (8-1)
David Burton 10p, 9r; David Johnson 12p, 8r, 7a; L.J. Harris 6p; Justin Powell 10p, 4a; Jayden Scrubb 16p, 5r, 3b; Stan Turnier 3p; Lukas Burkman 16p.
All-tournament team – David Johnson, Lukas Burkman (Trinity); Al Durham, Zach Cooks (Berkmar); Cole VonHandorf, C.J. Fredrick (Covington Catholic); Terry Taylor, Zion Harmon (Bowling Green); Trey Doomes (Allatoona); Jamil Wilson (Ballard); Anthony Wales (Fern Creek); Sean McNeil (Cooper); Jaylen Sebree (Christian County); Jaylon Hall (Doss); Taveion Hollingsworth (Paul Dunbar); Tavin Lovan (Franklin-Simpson).
Bob White MVP Award – David Johnson (Trinity).
Ralph Beard Spirit Award – Deangelo Wilson (Bowling Green).
Third-Place Game
COVINGTON CATHOLIC 67, BOWLING GREEN 50
Louisville, Ky. – The Colones (8-2) knocked off No. 1 ranked Bowling Green (7-2) in the King of the Bluegrass, as the Colonels were able to score 21 points of turnovers. CJ Fredrick was on fire the entire night, only missing two shots scoring 34 points with four 3-pointers. Eighth-grader Zion Harmon led Bowling Green with 15 points and Deangelo Wilson was second in scoring with 11 points.
BOWLING GREEN (7-2)
Colin Jackson 3p; Deangelo Wilson 11p; Zion Harmon 15p; Eli Thurman 4p; Kyran Jones 10p, 7r; Terry Taylor 4p, 8r; Trevor Dennis 3p.
COVINGTON CATHOLIC (8-2)
CJ Fredrick 34p, 3r; Cole Vonhnandorf 17p; Luke Lenihan 2p; AJ Mayer 6p, 4r; Paul Thelan 2p; Jake Walter 6p, 7r.
Fifth-Place Game
FERN CREEK 87, BALLARD 82
BALLARD (5-2)
Marshon Ford 10p; Tyron Duncan 6p; Dorion Tisby 4p; Antoine Darby 5p; Delonta Wimberly 11p; Jamil Wilson 18p; Clivonte Patterson 28p.
FERN CREEK (9-1)
Alvin Thomas 4p; Anthony Wales 15p; Ahmad Price 32p; Daiquan Jones 2p; Clint Wickliffe 3p; Kyree Hawkins 3p; Chance Moore 21p; Tony Rogers 7p.
Consolation-Bracket Final
CHRISTIAN COUNTY 68, DOSS 60
DOSS (5-4)
Cam Maddox 11p; Stephon Franklin 11p; Shawn’Kel Knight-Goff 9p; Jaylon Hall 11p; Terez Traynor 18p.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY (9-1)
Jaylen Sebree 19p; T’Aivey Mason 6p; JaQuon Long 4p; Darius Daniel 8p; Deterrion Ware 13p; Cory Trice 18p.
Berea Invitational Tournament
CAL 81, TATES CREEK 67
BEREA Ky. – The Centurions (7-2) defeated the Commodores (1-9) to advance to the semifinals. CAL crashed the boards hard and were rewarded as they out rebounded Tates Creek 40-26. CAL got on a run in the third quarter to break the game open and cruise to a win. CAL outscored Tates Creek 27-10 in the third quarter.
CAL (7-2)
Milton Wright 17p; Jeff Peterson 3p; Kenneth Purvis 16p; Parker Jones 26p; Wyatt Allison 9p; Mike Woodward 7p; Jacob Dupes 3p.
TATES CREEK (1-9)
Isaiah Alvin 26p; Amari Taylor 16p; Anthony Hardin 6p; Malik Johnson 5p; DeMarius Wilson 5p; Webb 4p; Amiron Joyce 5p.
CAL 80, CLAY CO. 55
BEREA, Ky. – The Centurions (8-2) advanced to the finals past the Tigers. CAL went up 25 points at half. CAL was led by Michael Woodward’s 19 points. CAL plays Letcher Co. on Wednesday in the finals.
CAL (8-2)
Milton Wright 7p; Jeff Peterson 2p; Kenneth Purvis 8p; Matt Duvall 4p; Parker Jones 17p; Cam Marshall 3p; Harrison Roberts 2p; Pause 3p; Wyatt Allison 11p; Austin Carr 3p; Michael Woodward 19p; Jacob Dupes 1p.
CLAY CO. (6-2)
Trevor Sams 10p; Logan Gabbard 6p; Jonah Hinkle 5p; Jacob Begley 2p; Ryan Rogers 2p; Wil Sexton 21p; Hall Jacob 5p; Evan Langdon 4p.
JEFFERSONTOWN 73, NEWPORT 63
BEREA, Ky. – J’town outlasted Newport in the Berea Invitational Tournament. The Chargers (5-3) were led by Delvonte McCloud’s 27 points and five rebounds on 8 of 9 shooting from the field. The Wildcats (5-3) were led by Mekell Burries 26 points.
JEFFERSONTOWN (5-3)
Jalen Davis 9p, 4r; Dakota White 5p; Delvonte McCloud 27p, 5r; Dwjuan Goodman 4p, 6r; Chris Trigg 6p, 6r; Justin Baker 7p, 3s; Derius Martin 10p; Jalen Garnett 5p.
NEWPORT (5-3)
Mekell Burries 26p; Donnie Miller 7p; Makhi Mcguire 13p, 6r; Anthony Harmon 3p; Najae Williams 3p; Tahj Harding 7p, 5r; Najee Williams 4p.
Mike Miller Classic at Spencer County
SOUTH OLDHAM 77, SHELBY COUNTY 60
SPENCER CO. – South Oldham continues to rely on the 3-point shot as they remain unbeaten. The Dragons (9-0) won on Tuesday behind Jo Griffin’s 26 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals. Devin Young contributed 19 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and three blocks. Young recorded his second double-double of the season. Both Griffin and Young shot 4 for 8 from behind the arc. The Dragons have made 118 three-pointers on the year.
SOUTH OLDHAM (9-0)
Jo Griffin 26p, 5r, 6a, 4s; Devin Young 19, 11r, 2a, 3b; Caleb Clark 3p, Peyton Hicks 8p, 3s; Dyllon Hoover 6p, 4r, 3s; Luke Morrison 3p; Aaron Franklin 9p, 3a, 3s; David Beyerle 3p.
SHELBY COUNTY (1-7)
Richland Beckley 2p; Taurius Robinson 13p; Jordan Hunter 4p; KeShawn Catlett 10p; Cameron Armstrong 4p; Josh Edwards 4p; Kyion Stone 13p; Dinelle Stainaker 10p.
Bardstown Holiday Classic
BUTLER 69, SPARKMAN (AL) 64, OT
BARDSTOWN, Ky.- The Bears (7-2) went on a 6-0 run in overtime leading to victory over Sparkman in the semifinal of the Bardstown Holiday Classic. Jaquay Wales, Austin Wise, Kel Shawn Mozee and Maurice Tolley all had 12 points with balanced scoring across the board for the Bears. Sparkman was led Maurice Anderson with 18 points in a losing effort.
SPARKMAN (AL) (7-7)
Carrington Simpson 4p; AJ Horton 9p; Jonathan Bolden 2p; Darron Howard 8p; Maurice Anderson 18p; JP Fletcher 11p; Kalig Green 6p; Reed Zitting 2p; Malik Tyson 2p; Shamar Walker 2p.
BUTLER (7-2)
Jaquay Wales 12p; Austin Wise 12p; Ryan Luckett 2p; Kel Shawn Mozee 12p, 5r; Maurice Tolley 12p; Solomon Pennix 5p; Devin Pendergrass 4p, 8r; Frank Bentley 2p; Michael Burns 7p.
Best in Hoops Tournament, at Oldham Co.
BULLITT EAST 81, DELASES 54
BUCKNER, Ky. – The Chargers (7-3) won their fifth game in a row defeating the Colts (7-2) who had previously won six straight games. Jared Osborne had 20 points and Luke Ezell chipped in with 16 points to lead the Chargers. The Colts were led by Jaxon Burgess, who finished with 15 points.
DESALES (7-2)
Austin Black 10p; Dalton Kelly 2p; Jaxon Burgess 15p; Samuel Weining 8p; Keegan Brewer 4p; Hunter Brooks 6p; Jack Michels 6p; Luke Askin 3p.
BULLITT EAST (7-3)
Noah Wilson 3p; Grant Skaggs 6p; Konner Polson 9p; Jared Osbourne 20p; Luke Ezell 16p; Derrick Donigan 7p; Rece Watson 4p; Sean Johnson 9p; MIchael Page 2p; Zach Peden 3p.
WAGGENER 52, OLDHAM COUNTY 49
BUCKNER, Ky. – Ismail Jones scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Colonels came up short to the Wildcats (5-3) 52-49. The Wildcats, led by Jaago Kalakon with 21 points made 11 of 12 free-throws in the final quarter to seal the win.
BRYAN STATION 76, MANUAL 74
BUCKNER, Ky. – Eric Boone hit a game-winning shot with 17 seconds remaining to help lead the Defenders over the Crimsons. The Defenders (4-3) entered the half down nine against the Crimsons (2-5). Bryan Station stormed back in the second half outscoring Manual in the third and fourth quarter. Boone ended the game with 21 points and was assisted by Terrence Murphy’s 20 points.
BYRAN STATION (4-3)
Deangelo Boone 3p; David Demarcus 11p; Eric Boone 21p; Terrance Murphy 20p; Nathan Mack 7p; Braeden Warren 2p; Steven Groves 10p; Isaiah Gravely 2p.
MANUAL (2-5)
William Britt 9p; Brendan Williams 12p; Jonah Gelhaus 11p; Lesther Garay 2p; Noah Hawkins 17p; Terrance Ballard 8p; Alex Conlin 4p; Brock Cassin 4p; Eli Roberts 7p.
OLDHAM COUNTY (7-2)
Ismail Jones 16p; Ryan Heelen 2p; Jackson Gipson 10p; Travis Henderson 8p; Zach Larimore 11p; Andre Brewer 2p.
WAGGENER (5-3)
Ethan Taylor 3p; Jacquess Hobbs 9p; Jaago Kalakon 21p; Ron Fell 2p; Ben Simic 4p; Jocobi Hendrcks 11p; Anthony Irvin 2p.
PCS Holiday Classic
BETH HAVEN 55, PORTLAND 51
LOUISVILLE, Ky.- Tournament MVP Cody Mikel had a well-balanced night with seven points, ten rebounds, and six blocks as the Bearcats (6-3) edged the Eagles (3-5). Austin Streble scored 18 points with ten rebounds and Aaron Rice had ten points for the Bearcats. Quincy Dye led all scores with 19 points for the Eagles.
PORTLAND (3-5)
Lukas Kennedy 2p; Isaiah Young 15p; Keller Mackey 3p; Jonah Trejo 8p; Quincy Dye 19p; Meredith 4p.
BETH HAVEN (6-3)
Austin Streble 18p, 10r; Cody Mikel 7p, 10r, 6b; Aaron Rice 10p; Dylan Kerr 4p,4r; Isaiah Mahoney 14p, 3r, 4a.
Scores from around the state:
Allen Co.-Scottsville 73, Metcalfe Co. 61
Bethlehem 79, Glasgow 75, 2OT
Boone Co. 70, Cov. Holy Cross 66
Buckhorn 51, Henry Co. 36
Campbell Co. 73, Holmes 63
Ev. Central, Ind. 73, Madisonville-North Hopkins 53
George Rogers Clark 71, Ashland Blazer 45
Hancock Co. 69, Lou. Shawnee 40
Hazard 80, Breathitt Co. 70
Henderson Co. 70, Belfry 62
High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 90, Russellville 79
J.I. Burton, Va. 65, Jenkins 41
James Madison, Va. 63, Bourbon Co. 43
Ludlow 46, Calvary Christian 41
Madison Central 59, Cordia 46
Madison Southern 67, Pikeville 61
McCracken County 61, Lyon Co. 49
Paris 76, Wolfe Co. 51
Rowan Co. 89, Bath Co. 60
Scott Co. 75, Newport Central Catholic 47
Southwestern 81, Somerset 77
Spencer Co. 69, Lou. Iroquois 66
St. Henry 51, Ludlow 41
Williamstown 67, Nicholas Co. 44
Aleris Christmas Tournament
Livingston Central 56, Morgan Co. 55
Rockcastle Co. 64, Lou. Western 44
Arbys/KFC Holiday Classic
Lou. Southern 61, Wayne Co. 57
McCreary Central 51, Lynn Camp 46
Baptist Health & Sports Rehab Holiday Classic
Calloway Co. 53, Barren Co. 47
Meade Co. 73, Webster Co. 56
Bardstown Christmas Classic
Christ Presbyterian Academy, Tenn. 60, Lou. Male 47
Berea Christmas Tournament
Clay Co. 75, Casey Co. 63
Letcher County Central 72, Powell Co. 61
Best in Hoops Tournament
Lex. Lafayette 81, Lou. Central 56
BTN/WLBQ Christmas Classic
Butler Co. 82, Hickman Co. 45
Green Co. 62, Butler Co. 43
Central Bank Classic
Pulaski Co. 73, Franklin Co. 64
Derby Classic
Fairview 64, Raceland 53
Greenup Co. 91, Russell Co. 66
Johnson Central 81, Anderson Co. 65
Lawrence Co. 92, Lewis Co. 69
Hancock County Tournament
First Round
Lou. Holy Cross 74, Ev. Day, Ind. 38
Henryville Tournament
First Round
Crothersville, Ind. 55, Lou. Assumption 47
Henryville, Ind. 71, Cornerstone Christian 26
Jerry Tarkanian Classic
Boyd Co. 72, San Bernadino, Calif. 54
KSA Tournament, Fla.
Owen Co. 45, Kennedy Catholic, N.Y. 43
Savannah Country Day, Ga. 45, Villa Madonna 42
Rock Holiday Classic
Knox Central 73, Calusa Prep, Fla. 71
Twin Lakes Holiday Classic
Clinton Co. 58, Monterey, Tenn. 48
Clinton Co. 63, Nelson Co. 41
South Warren 67, Monterey, Tenn. 64
York Institute, Tenn. 79, Nelson Co. 54
Warren East Tournament
Adair Co. 110, Caverna 84
Russell Co. 61, Cumberland Co. 58
Warren East 73, Todd Co. Central 64
WK&T Sports Classic
Graves Co. 68, Ripley, Tenn. 58
GIRLS
Queen of the Commonwealth
at Bullitt East
MALE 59, HOLMES 49
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Junior guard Emilia Sexton scored her 1,000 point in Male’s win. Sexton scored her 1,000 point on two free throws with seven seconds left in the fourth quarter. Sexton ended the game with 11 points. 6-foot-3 sophomore Cameron Browning led Male with 22 points and 16 rebounds. Male will play either Marist (Ill.) or Assumption on Wednesday.
Male (7-0)
Ciaja Harbison 11p; Joelle Johnson 2p; Emilia Sexton 11p; Alana Striverson 3p; Kyra Hogan 5p; Cameron Browning 22p, 16r; Logan Calvert 5p.
Holmes (7-2)
Jaynice Stovall 12p; Laila Johnson 9p; Tyrah Engleman 6p; Kamari Graham 21p; Latavia Keith 1p.
CENTRAL 67, SPENCER COUNTY 62
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky.- Darian Neal scored a season-high 30 points as the Yellow Jackets (4-3) defeated the Bears (3-6), in the Queen of Commonwealth Tournament. India New was next with 17 points as she hit three threes for the Yellow Jackets. Alyssa Howie had 24 points and Lauren Lambdin chipped in 19 points for the Bears.
SPENCER COUNTY (3-6)
Alyssa Howie 24p; Lauren Lambdin 19p; Abby Myers 12p; Chelsa Stevens 5p;Haylee Cox 2p.
CENTRAL (4-3)
Precious Hereford 10p; Darian Neal 30p; Stephonie Cole 2p; Aurianna Burnett 10p; India New 17p.
HOLY CROSS 58, ATHERTON 42
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. — The Cougars pulled away late with a 17-8 run in the fourth quarter to top the Rebels. Both Lauren Schraut and Halle Snyder scored 15 points each for the Cougars and Katie Hickey chipped in with nine points and 10 rebounds. Sarah Overley led the Rebels with 18 points in the defeat.
HOLY CROSS (5-4)
Ally Klein 5p, 3r, 4a; Kailey Reed 9p, 2a; Lauren Schraut 15p, 5r, 3s; Halle Snyder 15p, 3r, 2s; Madison Turner 3p, 5r, 4a; Karly McKinney 2p; Katie Hickey 9p, 10r
ATHERTON (5-5)
Lauren Burks 2p; Sarah Overley 18p; Taeci White 2p; Caitlyn Taylor 7p; Paige Taylor 11p; Hailey Stone 2p
Traditional Bank Classic
MANUEL 64, RUSSELL COUNTY 61
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Crimsons (7-0) needed overtime to defeat the Lakers (6-2) in the Traditional Bank Classic, 64-61. Jaela Johnson kept the Crimsons undefeated as she poured in 38 points and seven rebounds. Tonysha Curry had seven points and 13 rebounds and Nila Blackford had 5 points and 13 rebounds for the Crimsons. Kaitlyn Coffey scored 25 points for the Lakers.
RUSSELL COUNTY (6-2)
Amelia Ackerman 8p; Kaitlyn Coffey 25p; Madelyn Preston 5p; Addison Loy 17p; LaShaya Carman 5p; Jaylen Elmore 1p.
MANUAL (7-0)
Jaela Johnson 38p, 7r; Marlena Groves 2p; Tyonne Howard 7p; Aria Griffin 5p; Tonysha Curry 7p, 13r; Nila Blackford 5p, 13r.
Bardstown Holiday Classic
OLDHAM CO. 74, LEX. CHRISTIAN 57
BARDSTOWN, Ky. – With three players scoring in double-digits, the Colonels (4-4) snapped their three-game losing streak against the Eagles (3-4), 74-57. Sophomore guard Sophia Head led all scorers with 21 points, Kyle Nuernberger had 18 and Alexis Head chipped in 13 points. The Eagles were led by Bethany Selby who finished with 20 points, while Emilie Teall finished with 11 points and ten rebounds.
LCA (3-4)
Payton Rogers 3p, 4r; Bethany Selby 20p; 2r; Mackenzie Buckler 3p, 2r; Emilie Teall 11p, 10r; Sydney Weeks 10p; Grace Combs 10p; Heather Shelton 2p.
OLDHAM CO. (4-4)
Jordan Simpson 5p, 4r; Sophia Head 21p; Alexis Head 13p; Kyle Nuernberger 18p; Lakynn Goldsmith 8p; Bayleigh Richardson 3p; Alliyah Swanson 4p, 5r; Madison Clark 5p.
WHITEFIELD ACADEMY 62, BETH HAVEN 46
LOUISVILLE Ky. – Abigail Ritter scored 21 points to lead the Wildcats (4-4) over the Bearcats (1-4). Lauren Harris and Jaya McClure chipped in with 13 and 10 points respectively. Delanie White scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds but it wasn’t enough for the Bearcats.
WHITEFIELD ACADEMY (4-4)
Jaya McClure 10p; Megann Bruckert 2p; Lauren Harris 13p; Abigail Ritter 21p; Bekah Dwyer 4p; Ashley Pike 2p; Juliana Yates 8p; Ellie Shipp 2p.
BETH HAVEN (1-4)
Sarena Vaughn 11p, 4r; Gabrielle Ellis 10p, 5a; Delanie White 20p, 12r; Rebecca Sharp 2p; Lexi Beard 3p, 5r.
Scores from around the state:
Beechwood 35, Cin. Mariemont, Ohio 33
Crittenden Co. 36, Mayfield 31
Dayton 44, Pendleton Co. 40
Dixie Heights 58, Bishop Brossart 53, 2OT
Estill Co. 57, Letcher County Central 35
Frederick Fraize 52, Eminence 30
Hopkinsville 54, Springfield, Tenn. 34
Lawrence Co. 49, Morgan Co. 46
Lloyd Memorial 50, Bellevue 49, 2OT
Middlesboro 74, Claiborne County, Tenn. 69
Morristown East, Tenn. 45, Bourbon Co. 18
Owsley Co. 58, Elliott Co. 41
Sheldon Clark 79, Belleview, Fla. 39
Trigg Co. 36, Hickman Co. 30
Trimble Co. 58, Walton-Verona 30
Whitefield Academy 62, Beth Haven 46
Bardstown Classic
Anderson Co. 69, West Jessamine 40
Christ Presbyterian Academy, Tenn. 72, Marion Co. 64
Oldham Co. 74, Lex. Christian 57
Woodford Co. 67, Lou. Jeffersontown 19
Queen of the Commonwealth
Campbell Co. 50, Grayson Co. 37
Johnson Central 79, Lou. Waggener 25
Marist, Ill. 51, Lou. Assumption 35
Webster Co. 67, Lou. Holy Cross 39
Crescom Holiday Invitational
Dreher, S.C. 79, Franklin Co. 32
Franklin Family Tournament
George Rogers Clark 57, Ashland Blazer 31
Green Co. 80, North Hardin 47
Nelson Co. 78, East Jessamine 34
Rockcastle Co. 57, Thomas Nelson 52, OT
Glenn Koger State Farm/Wilson & Muir Classic
Cordova, Tenn. 49, Bardstown 45
KSA Tournament, Fla.
Garrard Co. 57, Chichester, Pa. 26
Lady Marshal Holiday Classic
Butler Co. 54, Paducah Tilghman 36
Casey Co. 69, Russellville 30
Marshall Co. 68, Dyer County, Tenn. 41
Shelbyville, Tenn. 55, Shelby Co. 30
Madison Central Holiday Classic
Madison Central 45, Lex. Henry Clay 42
Menifee Co. 69, Prestonsburg 54
Pulaski Co. 52, Madison Southern 36
Southwestern 82, Western Hills 54
Murray Bank Hardwood Tournament
Calloway Co. 61, Cairo, Ill. 32
Lyon Co. 48, Clarksville NW, Tenn. 43
West Creek, Tenn. 40, Fulton City 35
Nike Tournament of Champions
Lou. Mercy 55, Vanden, Calif. 44
St. John’s, D.C. 73, Mercer Co. 71
PCS Holiday Classic
Lou. Trinity 48, Lou. Brown 36
Whitesville Trinity 46, Lou. Portland Christian 40
R.E. Williams Holliday Classic
Harlan Co. 71, Breckinridge Co. 69
LaRue Co. 42, Bullitt Central 41
Meade Co. 66, Rowan Co. 61
Republic Bank Holiday Classic
South Warren 78, Somerset 56
Tarkanian Classic
Pittsburgh North Catholic, Pa. 68, Boyd Co. 63
Taylor County Tournament
Barren Co. 46, Taylor Co. 37
Barren Co. 46, Todd Co. Central 37
Taylor Co. 42, Bell Co. 30
Traditional Bank Holiday Classic
Monroe Co. 60, Lexington Catholic 37
Russell 63, Lincoln Co. 53
Warren East Holiday Classic
Collins 56, Warren East 35
Cumberland Co. 42, Caverna 36
Glasgow 60, University Heights 32
WK&T Sports Classic
Graves Co. 82, Livingston Central 45
