Tyler Shelvin ready to announce his choice at Under Armour Game, sort of

ORLANDO — Tyler Shelvin, a 6-3, 376-pound offensive tackle from Notre Dame (Crowley, La.,) committed to Louisiana State in March 2015.

He’s expected to be one of the players in Sunday’s Under Armour All-America Game who will officially announce his college choice on ESPN.

That might seem redundant, but Shelvin is the definition of a soft commitment. Later this month, he plans to make an official visit to Nebraska and official visits to Alabama and LSU are planned. For now, he’s leaning toward LSU, but whatever he says on Sunday may be accurate for only so long.

“I want to stand my ground and make the decision I want to make,” Shelvin said. “I think ESPN wants me to go on the game Sunday and announce, so I’m going to announce, but I’m still going to make my visits. I’m committed, but mostly, I have to talk with my parents and coaches and my support system to be sure.”

Of note, Shelvin was not on the initial list of players expected to announce released by ESPN on Wednesday, although the list is subject to change.

When LSU fired head coach Les Miles after Thanksgiving, Shelvin didn’t decommit, but he wanted to see what would happen. The Tigers’ decision to promote interim coach and defensive line coach Ed Orgergon to head coach didn’t hurt.

“LSU is the same as usual,” Shelvin said. “I like what I see in the defensive scheme. Coach O is like a second dad. He came to my house and ate gumbo. We had fun.”

But there’s also a flirtation with Nebraska assistant coach John Parrella, who convinced him to make the upcoming visit.

“I’ve talked to Keyshawn Johnson Jr. (a wide receiver from Calabasas High in California), who has committed to Nebraska and he’ll be my host up there (as an early enrollee). I just can’t wait to get up there. He said how good the coaches are.”

