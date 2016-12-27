With his last name, C.J. Thorpe knows there's a lot expected of him

ORLANDO — Pittsburgh Central Catholic offensive lineman C.J. Thorpe has a lot to live up to, just looking at his family tree.

The Penn State commit is playing in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 1 in Orlando. His father, Chris Thorpe, was a running back at Penn State from 1985 to 1989. C.J.’s older brother, Niko, is a junior linebacker at Fordham. C.J. has two cousins, Aja and Summer, who are freshman track athletes at Yale and Notre Dame, respectively. Another cousin, Geno Thorpe, is a basketball player at South Florida.

That doesn’t count all the older cousins, aunts and uncles who were college sports standouts. All that athletic talent makes for interesting trash talk at Thanksgiving.

“I played every sport in the book, pretty much,” Thorpe said. “It’s a little bit of pressure.

“Everyone in the family is in competition with each other. Everyone wants to be the best, so you have to push yourself. If you’re not in a sport, we’re going to talk about it at Thanksgiving. ‘What are you doing? Why aren’t you playing basketball or football.’ ”

That’s not the only Thorpe name he said he has to live up to. Apparently, one distant relative is the late Jim Thorpe, considered the greatest American athlete of the first half of the 20th century.

“We actually are related to him,” C.J. said. “He’s like some far cousin, like second removed or something like that.”

