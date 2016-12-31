Under Armour All-America Game: 5 players to watch on Team Armour

The Under Armour All-America Game is Sunday, featuring many of the nation’s best high school seniors. Here are five players to watch from Team Armour:

Marvin Wilson: The defensive tackle from Bellaire, Texas, is a game-changer in the interior of the defense and has shown his competitive side in practice. In drills, he has gotten pressure on the quarterback and also been able to bat down passes. A number of college fan bases will be watching Wilson, who announced a top five of LSU, Oklahoma, Florida State, Ohio State and South Florida this week. He plans to announce on National Signing Day. Wilson is ranked as the No. 1 defensive tackle and No. 3 player overall by the 247Sports Composite. A strong performance could help him stake his claim to being No. 1 overall.

Jerry Jeudy: The Alabama commit wide receiver from Deerfield Beach, Fla., Jeudy got a lot of attention this week on social media for route he ran in practice in which he made a hard cut that made the defender fall down. Jeudy, ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the nation, had more than 1,000 yards receiving, but also impressed with his versatility, playing some at cornerback and contributing in a big way on special teams.

Anthony Hines III: The tackling machine at inside linebacker from Plano East in Texas, Hines is a Texas A&M commit. Hines says his ability to study film and be in the right place is what has led to his massive tackle totals. With no film to go on in an All-America game, Hines will need to rely more on his natural physical instincts and inherent smarts to make plays.

Dylan Moses: The Alabama commit linebacker from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) impressed his teammates with an interception in the middle of the field during Thursday’s practice and is an imposing physical presence at 6-2 and 235 pounds. Moses, who will enroll at Alabama next week, has been on the recruiting radar since he was in eighth grade and his play has been heavily scrutinized since. He comes to the end of high school football career Sunday.

Myles Brennan: Focus in all-star games is often on the quarterbacks and Brennan, an LSU commit, will get a lot of attention. While Brennan will be playing behind a stellar offensive line and with big-play receivers, the defensive players aren’t All-Americans for nothing. The all-time leading passer in Mississippi history, Brennan impressed in practice this week with his mobility as well as his ability to make all the throws.