Under Armour All-America Game: 5 players to watch on Team Highlight

The Under Armour All-America Game is Sunday, featuring many of the nation’s best high school seniors. Here are five players to watch from Team Highlight:

POLL: Who will be MVP for Team Highlight?

Trey Smith: The Tennessee offensive tackle commit will have a lot of eyes on him, given the varying opinions from the major recruiting sites. As noted by Rivals.com’s national recruiting director Mike Farrell, “Trey Smith here to live up to some rankings and improve others.” He made an strong early impression in practice, physically dominating smaller opponents and moving bodies.

Kellen Mond: The Texas A&M quarterback commit set passing and rushing records for a quarterback during an undefeated season at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.). Mond will be surrounded by some of his teammates in the Under Armour Game and should get the chance to show off his skills. Among them is receiver Jhamon Ausbon, his roommate at IMG who also will be attending Texas A&M.

Robert Beal: The Georgia commit defensive end began the season at IMG Academy before he returned to Peachtree Ridge in Georgia. While all the players have experienced a layoff, Beal’s was longer than most. Beal, who plans to visit Florida State in January, remains committed to the Bulldogs. At 6-3 and 230, he has speed to get around the edge but will be challenged by the massive size of the offensive tackles in the Under Armour game.

Jalen Reagor: The TCU commit wide receiver from Waxahachie, Texas, has been a bit under the radar during practices at least in terms of media attention. Reagor seemingly had a new highlight-reel player every week early this season for his high school team. Could he bust out another jaw-dropper on the national stage?

Toneil Carter: The Texas commit from Houston became the first player to join new coach Tom Herman with the Longhorns, flipping his decision from Georgia. Carter, an early enrollee who is ranked as the No. 7 running back in the class, has shown some sweet moves in practice. Given the focus on the pass, it sometimes is hard for running backs to make an imprint in showcases like this, but Carter should get his share of touches.