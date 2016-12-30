Under Armour All-America Game Diary: Cesar Ruiz benefits from tough surroundings

In the days leading up to the Under Armour All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in Orlando. This entry is from Michigan commit Cesar, the No. 1 center in the country who is from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.). Before he transferred to IMG, Ruiz attended Camden (N.J.). Camden had the sixth highest murder rate of any city in the United States in 2016.

RELATED: Nation’s top center commits to Michigan

Being from Camden helped mature me. I realized there were a lot of different things around me and the dangers out in the world and how bad my neighborhood really was. It helped me develop into a young man.

It was sort of a hard decision to leave for IMG. You hear that saying the grass is not always greener on the other side. I felt like I was in an OK situation. I was already being recruited. I didn’t want to leave and put myself in a situation where it affected me in a negative way, but I also didn’t want to be that guy who didn’t take advantage of an opportunity. At the end of the day, I made the best decision for myself and have no regrets at all.

My football skills definitely went up at IMG. I got stronger, faster, smarter. IMG has helped me develop into a dominant football player. I think that’s showing according to the reports from the and the video here and at The Opening over the summer.

(One report said he was the most dominant interior lineman here.) I agree with that, not from a cocky standpoint but from a confidence standpoint and a reality standpoint.

It’s definitely been really competitive in practice. I’ve had a lot of fun and it’s good competing with the top guys in the country. I’ve been holding my ground in one-on-ones and feel like I’ve been really dominant. It’s not as many as I like, but I’ve still gotten a lot of reps. In the team periods — full speed and real game situation — I’ve been holding my ground there too, making the line calls and making sure everything is right.

I learned the playbook extremely fast. The offensive line knows it, too. When the guards or the other guys have a question, they can ask me. It goes from there. It isn’t hard playing with these dudes. I basically knew everyone before we got here through all of the camps. We grown a stronger bond here, but there wasn’t a need to get to know each other.

As far as the other Michigan recruits, me, Luiji Vilain and Jaylen Kelly-Powell communicate a lot and have gotten to know each other. We’re all in a group chat but meeting them in person before we get to campus definitely helps so we’re already used to each other.

Coach Harbaugh didn’t really approach me in any sort of unique way. He approached me in a way that a coach should approach a player. He made it clear that he really wanted me. Every time I was there, he made it fun. He made me feel real comfortable and did a good job recruiting me.