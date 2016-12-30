Under Armour All-America Game: Who's leading the recruiting race?

While “uncommitted” currently has the most Under Armour All-Americans of any program, a number of colleges are well-represented in Orlando this week with Sunday’s game on the horizon.

While committed players are hoping to convince some of their uncommitted teammates to go to school with them, it’s also an opportunity for players planning to go to the same school to spend time together.

LSU and Alabama are the leaders with eight Under Armour All-Americans.

LSU (8): Austin Deculus, Edward Ingram, JaCoby Stevens, Kary Vincent Jr., Tyler Shelvin, Myles Brennan, Grant Delpit and Lowell Narcisse (injured).

Here is Hudl video of Brennan:

Alabama (8): Chris Allen, Markail Benton, Akail Byers, Jerry Jeudy, Alex Leatherwood, Dylan Moses, Jedrick Wills and Daniel Wright.

Notre Dame (6): David Adams, Paulson Saaid Adebo, Matt Bockhorst, Avery Davis, Robert Hainsey and Brock Wright.

Michigan (6): Kai-Leon Herbert, Jaylen Kelly-Powell, Kwity Paye, Cesar Ruiz, Drew Singleton (injured) and Luiji Vilain.

Texas A&M (6): Jhamon Ausbon, Camron Buckley, Anthony Hines III, Tyree Johnson, Hezekiah Jones and Kellen Mond.

Here is a Hudl highlight from Mond:

Miami (4): Robert Burns, Navaughn Donaldson, Zach Feagles and D.J. Johnson.

Florida State (4): Cyrus Fagan, Josh Kaindoh, Khalan Laborn and Stanford Samuels III.

Oklahoma (4): Justin Broiles, Tre Brown, Grant Calcaterra and Tyrese Robinson.

Auburn (4): Calvin Ashley, Anders Carlson, Austin Troxell (injured) and Chandler Wooten.