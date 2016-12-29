Under Armour All-American Diary: Alex Leatherwood prepared to make a difference at Alabama

In the days leading up to the Under Armour All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in Orlando. This entry is from Alabama commit Alex Leatherwood.

It has been great down here and seeing a lot of guys that I met throughout the recruiting process. I’m just been having a great time competing, learning, and playing the game I love with a bunch of other athletes with the same abilities as me.

As for Sunday, I just want to learn how to compete at the highest level and have fun.

I have signed my financial aid papers with Alabama, and my coach (former Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward) gave me a lot of advice about how to deal with media and the stuff that the college coaches would tell me. When I would go on visits, he would talk to me about it and he was just always an ear if I needed someone to listen to my situation.

With Alabama, I’m expecting to go into the program and acclimate quickly. Hopefully I work my way up to a starting position.

I did take all my official visits, and I did that because I wanted to reaffirm that Alabama was the best place for me. I don’t want to take away from the other programs, because I was interested in all of them, but I just wanted to be sure I was firm with Alabama. If you’re not sure about something like that, the consequences could be bad.

In the end, it was just how well-structured and organized Alabama was, from the way they practice to the way they eat. Just the whole thing was great.