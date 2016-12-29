Under Armour All-American Diary: DeAngelo Gibbs soaking it all in

In the days leading up to the Under Armour All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in Orlando. This entry is from DeAngelo Gibbs, who will make his college decision Sunday at the game.

It has been great to get down here to build a bond with a bunch of great players, and it’s a great atmosphere. I’ve just been spending my time with other great guys, competing, and getting a chance to talk with other guys about schools and things like that. Everyone has been cool since as soon as I got down here.

I feel like, with all that happened with my high school team (Grayson), we kind of became a target. We feel like that pushed us to not be that team that got all these people in and lost a bunch of games. We wanted to be that team that talked the talk and walked the walk.

The game Sunday is going to be fun. It’s going to give me an opportunity to play against guys I’ll be facing in college. It’s going to be pretty fun, pretty cool.

I’m definitely being recruited by a bunch of the guys right now. If I were committed to a school, I’d want certain players to come there, and I’d be recruiting them, too. But I mean, I’m being recruited by everyone: players, coaches, mommy and daddy—everybody.

It certainly comes to a point where you have to soak it all in, because you’ll never get this time back. I’m not going to say I’m tired of it, but it can be overwhelming at times. Right now, I have a good idea as to where I’m committing, but nothing is 100 percent. I’m still thinking about it.

I’m just trying to stay humble and remain focused and make sure I make the right decision for myself.