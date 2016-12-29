Under Armour All-American Diary: Dylan Moses knows Alabama's expecting big things

In the days leading up to the Under Armour All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in Orlando. This entry is from Alabama commit Dylan Moses, the No. 1 linebacker in the country.

It has been a great experience here in Orlando. Meeting a lot of new faces.

The first practice yesterday was a little rusty with everyone getting used to everything, but today we’d had our feet wet and were accustomed to everything so it went smoothly. I think the guys are developing some type of chemistry and I feel like the game Sunday is going to be great.

I’m looking forward to the experience of playing against some of the best players in the country, and adjusting to the amount of talent that’s going to be out there and playing up to that tempo at the next level. You know, it’s not just regular guys out here—these are the top players in the country. I feel like it’s going to have to be 100 percent every single play, and it’s only going to make me better.

As for next season, I’m looking to learn, because I know there will be a lot of things I need to learn when I get there. I need to get used to being a role player. I mean, I’m pretty sure they’re expecting big things out of me once I get on campus, and I want to fulfill those expectations but at the same time just do my part.

I was told by my parents long ago, ‘just play your game and have fun with it. You don’t have to prove anything to anybody.’ Basically, just do what you do that got you here. Don’t change anything. And that’s really what made me feel like I wasn’t in the spotlight all the time. I’m consistent in what I do, even though I switched from running back to linebacker. It may have been a slow start, but the more I picked up on it, it’s more me just being consistent, and that’s what people liked about it.