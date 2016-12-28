Under Armour All-American Diary: Michigan DE commit Kwity Paye out to prove 'We can play football in the Northeast'

In the days leading up to the Under Armour All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in Orlando. This entry is from Bishop Hendricken defensive back Kwity Paye, who hails from Warwick, R.I. At 6-4, 235 pounds, Paye is ranked as the No. 26 defensive end in the nation by ESPN.com.

“It was a nice flight down. We got down here, they picked us up, then we drove to the hotel and it was amazing. All our jerseys, cleats, gloves and stuff were out for us. I’ve never experienced anything like that.

For me, getting to compete against some of the best talent in the country is amazing, with future teammates and opponents. It’s amazing.

I have three future teammates here in Cesar Ruiz, Drew Singleton, Kai-Leon Herbert and Jaylen Kelly-Powell. We just came to practice so we haven’t really gone around yet, but I know we’re all looking forward to working with each other and getting to know each other better.

Mostly, I really just want to learn from these great coaches and compete against the best talent.

I have a great relationship with Don Brown at Michigan. I have faith in him and he trusts me. It’s a place where the fans love the players and it felt like a huge family, and that was a huge factor in me choosing them.

Down here and at Michigan, I’m just trying to let everyone know that we can play football in the Northeast.