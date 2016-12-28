Under Armour All-American Diary: Texas lineman Grant Polley's vote-in was 'an emotional roller coaster'

In the days leading up to the Under Armour All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in Orlando. This entry is from Colorado offensive guard commit Grant Polley, who hails from Denton, Texas. At 6-4, 270 pounds, Polley is ranked as the No. 20 offensive guard in the nation by ESPN.com.

“It’s actually really fun being here. Getting up here and being able to meet all these great players. Being able to pick up a couple of things from other people. Being able to practice against great competition, that’s how I get a lot better.

It’s learning different ways to use techniques that you can learn, especially in pass protection with flip positioning. When you see someone else do it, I’ve had the same offensive line coach who is old school at my high school the whole time. Seeing different coaches teach has been great.

We haven’t gotten to do a whole lot with the coaches yet, it’s been installing technique and the plays.

I’m just looking forward to learning to apply all the things they can teach and get better. This is a great opportunity to compete against some of the best competition in the world in football, and you can learn from it and apply it in the future.

In Colorado, it was actually the second time I got there that it all felt right. From all the commits to the coaching staff and the fans and the area, it’s all heading in the right direction. It’s like a family there. I spent a lot of time with the players and felt at home. It’s a great opportunity to do something great.

Being voted in to the Under Armour All-America Game was an emotional roller coaster. The last night I was at my friend’s house, and we were watching the Cowboys and kept looking at the votes. Every time we would vote the (percentage difference between Polley and the leader) would go down. Then another friend walked up and told me that they were going to get me into this thing. He organized a huge calling drive. We had everyone calling everyone, a lot of the Colorado guys were calling people. I don’t know how many votes we got in the last 12 hours, but I got up that morning within three (percentage) points, and we were in full vote mode all day.

All the things I’ve been through, from getting hurt to getting voted in, I feel like I was meant to be here at this game for a reason. God has put me in this position, and in the grand scheme of things I think he’s put me in this position to do something great, and I’m going to do it.”