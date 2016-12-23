Under Armour All-American LB Drew Singleton picks Michigan

Paramus Catholic senior linebacker Drew Singleton, North Jersey’s top football recruit, announced his commitment to Michigan on Friday night on a video released through his Twitter feed.

Singleton missed all but one game this season with a torn ACL. The Paladins won the Non-Public Group 4 state title with a 33-28 win over St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.).

His list of 12 finalists never changed and in the video he announced a top five of Alabama, Michigan, Clemson, Michigan State and Pitt before selecting the Wolverines.

Before the season, Singleton was ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in New Jersey and the third best inside linebacker in the nation by ESPN.

Michigan had been the strong favorite and his decision to play for the Wolverines continues the pipeline of talent from North Jersey, particularly Paramus Catholic, to Ann Arbor.

Michigan already boasts former North Jersey stars Jabrill Peppers, Rashan Gary, Juwann Bushell-Beatty (all Paramus Catholic graduates) and Michael Dwumfour and Kareen Walker, who both went to DePaul. Former Paramus Catholic head football coach Chris Partridge is the Wolverines linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

“I want to go to a place that will prep me the most for the NFL and the next level,” Singleton said in September. “That’s the same reason why I came [to Paramus Catholic] because I knew they would prepare me for college. That’s the same way I will choose a college, to go to a place where I can play early and where I can play with the best.”

Singleton has been selected for the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 1 in Orlando. Game officials announced Thursday that Singleton would not take part in any practices, so he most likely won’t play in the game.

Singleton has said the honor of being selected has meant more to him given the injury that ended his senior season.

“It was a blessing to know that people still see me as an All-American,” he told USA TODAY High School Sports.

He was on the field for the final play of the state title game, but the ball was not snapped so his name doesn’t appear in the box score, but he was thrilled to be out there.

