Four-star running back Toneil Carter flipped his commitment Monday from Georgia to Texas.

He explained his reasoning for decommitting from Georgia Monday morning, saying that since RBs Sony Michel and Nick Chubb are returning he wouldn’t be able to able to enroll early, as he had planned.

This was so hard but i gotta do what's best for me . #ingoditrust pic.twitter.com/BhOVV1OuYI — Toneil Carter (@CarterToneil) December 19, 2016

Later Thursday, the Langham Creek (Houston) star announced he would stay home and play for Tom Herman at Texas.

Carter is ranked the seventh-best running back in the country.