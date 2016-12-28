Under Armour All-Americans name Tennessee fans most annoying on social media

Tennessee's Butch Jones said Vols seniors won 'championship of life,' fans have meltdown https://t.co/VTHMH2qsLT pic.twitter.com/3sxL69lcAi — Social In Birmingham (@SocNBirmingham) November 21, 2016

The annual ESPN survey of Under Armour All-Americans was released by drips and dabs on the Twitter account of ESPN recruiting writer Jeremy Crabtree on Tuesday. It came with the usual dose of unique insight that only current top prospects can provide.

The big takeaway from the Class of 2017’s best is that social media users are still having an impact on the college impressions of a surprising number of prospects. Per Crabtree, 16 of 90 Under Armour All-Americans — that’s 18 percent — said they had been influenced by social media interactions with fans.

Of that crop of 90 All-Americans, 85 answered questions that directed them to identify specific fan bases, both positive and negative. Apparently schools that start with the letter T have fans who are significantly more annoying than their counterparts at other major programs. Nine of the 81 student athletes identified Tennessee as the most annoying fan base on social media, and only one other program came close: Texas, with eight.

On the flipside of the survey, nine of 85 Under Armour selections said Georgia fans said the Bulldogs’ crew did the best job recruiting them on social media, while Michigan had seven players represent it.

Of course, none of these answers ensure any player will rule out or agree to join any given program, whether their fans do a great or horrible job recruiting them. What is clear is that there is at least a psychological impact being driven by their interaction with fans.