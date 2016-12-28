United girls split games at Fond du Lac tournament

FOND DU LAC – The Appleton United girls’ hockey team had mixed results at the Fond du Lac tournament Tuesday, going 1-1.

The United dropped a 4-2 decision to Rock County in its opening game, but rebounded with a 3-1 win over Chippewa Falls/Menomonie.

Sarah Marvin scored two goals in the victory, finding the back of the net just 41 seconds into the game.

Marvin and Madison Schultz added second-period goals and goalie Mekenzy Hoisington held strong in the net the rest of the way.

In the loss to Rock County, the United scored the first goal at 10:11 of the first period on a shot by Liisa Cramer, but Rock County responded with a pair of first-period goals and never trailed after that.

The United’s other goal came in the second period from Annika Horman, tying the game 2-2.

Rock County then got a pair of goals from Maggie Henschler to pull away.

Appleton United… …2 1 0 — 3 Chippewa Falls/Menomonie… …0 0 1 — 1

Goals – First period: Sarah Marvin AU :41. Second period: Sarah Marvin AU (Anna Duehring) 5:51; Madison Schultz AU 6:10. Third period: Kaitlyn Buckli CF/M (Megan Klass, Kaylee Frenette) 7:37. Shots: Appleton United 38, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 14. Saves: Mekenzy Hoisington AU 13, Haley Frank CF/M 35.

Appleton United… …1 1 0 — 2 Rock County… …2 1 1 — 4

Goals – First period: Liisa Cramer AU 10:11; Ally Burke RC (Mya Maslonka, Cammie Ganshert) 11:46; Zoe Alonso RC (Danielle Heitsman) 16:17. Second period: Annika Horman AU (Madison Schultz, Maddy Kapheim) 5:16; Maggie Henschler RC (Ally Burke) 16:24. Third period: Maggie Henschler RC (Mya Maslonka, Ally Burke) 12:58. Shots: Rock County 26, Appleton United 23. Saves: Mekenzy Hoisington AU 22, Sarah Varga RC 21.

Eau Claire-Altoona 9, Fox Cities 2

At Fond du Lac in the same tournament, Kyra Jensen and Teagan Dickman scored for the Stars, but their goals weren’t enough offset the scoring bursts by Eau Claire-Altoona, which scored twice in a six-second span in the second period and three times in a span of 2:14 in the third period.

Annaliese Mauel turned away 17 shots for Fox Cities.

Abigail Stow did the bulk of the damage for Eau Claire-Altoona, finishing with five goals and an assist.

Fox Cities… …1 0 1 — 2 Eau Claire-Altoona… …2 3 4 — 9

Goals – First period: Abigail Stow ECA (Jaiden Sullivan, Brooklynn Arbs) :40; Kyra Jansen FC 4:54; Abigail Stow ECA 15:18. Second period: Cameron Carmody ECA (Abby Jochimsen) 8:01; Abigail Stow ECA (Charlotte Akervik) 8:07; Abigail Stow ECA 15:09. Third period: Lauren Carmody ECA (Abigail Stow, Charlotte Akervik) 1:10; Charlotte Akervik ECA (Ava Kison) 2:20; Abigail Stow ECA (McKaylen Elliason, Charlotte Akervik) 2:34; Jaiden Sullivan ECA (Ava Kison) 8:20; Teagan Dickman FC (Madelynn Jablonski, Lauryn Hull) 14:48. Shots: EC-A 26, FC 13. Saves: Annaliese Mauel FC 17, Julia Drath EC-A 11.

Rock County 4, Fox Cities 2

In another Stars tournament game at Fond du Lac, the Fury scored two second-period goals to build a 3-1 lead and take control of the game.

Maddy Jablonski and Abby Cardew scored goals for Fox Cities.

Rock County… …1 2 1 — 4 Fox Cities… …1 0 1 — 2

Goals – First period: Danielle Heistman RC (Maggie Henschler); Maddy Jablonski FC (Lauryn Hull). Second period: Zoie Steig RC (Megan McCarthy); Danielle Heitsman RC (Jessica Jerome). Third period: Abby Cardew FC (Ali Mork); Maggie Henschler RC. Shots: RC 25, FC 30. Saves: Mckaylie Buescher RC 28, Annaliese Mauel FC 21.