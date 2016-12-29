Updated: BTW hires Mansfield coach for football

Newly named BTW head football coach Chris Thomas is ready to hit the ground running at the Shreveport school after being named to the position Thursday by principal Kristi Young.

Thomas played on the 1991 Mansfield state championship team with Minden coach Spencer Heard, and was coached by his uncle Clyde Washington. He played collegiately at McNeese State under Mike Collins. He previously was the head boys’ basketball coach at Mansfield, while serving as the offensive coordinator under head football coach Mike Green this past season. He has spent 17 years in Mansfield.

“I am very excited about this opportunity that Mrs. Young is giving me,” Thomas said. “This team has had some success and we want to build on that. I’m trying to put together a staff right now.

At McNeese, he played in the 1997 national championship game when the Cowboys lost 10-9 to Youngstown State.

“We plan to play fast but play to the strengths of our team. We will also emphasize discipline, which I believe is important,” Thomas said.

Thomas will start Jan. 9. He replaces Kendrick Law, who didn’t have his coaching contract renewed following last season after the Lions finished 4-6. Young said the decision to choose Thomas out of the 18 or so people who applied was easy.

“With the direction I want to take the football program, Christopher’s experience fits,” Young said.

