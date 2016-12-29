Va. little league complex vandalized with swastika, 'white power'

Police in Henrico (Va.) are investigating vandalism at the Tuckahoe Little League complex.

The vandalism could be reported as a hate crime because of the language and pictures on the building, including “White Power,” a swastika, and messages about immigrants.

“It would be premature for me to assume that,” said Lt. Chris Garrett, the public information officer for Henrico police. “If it rose to that nature, we would investigate it that way.”

There also is graffiti and damage inside the bathrooms, including broken sinks and mirrors.

Garrett said the damage was found by a Park and Recreation employee this morning. The county owns the facility.

Messages left for the little league and the parks and recreation department have not yet been returned.

