Veldt, Oskey lift Seymour past Pulaski in OT

SEYMOUR – Brooke Veldt and Hailey Oskey each scored 18 points to help the Seymour girls’ basketball team get past Pulaski 52-49 in overtime in a nonconference game on Friday.

The Thunder survived going just six-for-17 at the free throw line.

Pulaski was led by Madi Winter with 16 points.

Pulaski: Winter 16, Higgins 14, Splan 8, Binkowski 6, Brockman 2, Ripley 2, Socha 1. Totals 17 10-15 49. Three-pointers: Winter 3, Splan 2. Fouls: 17.

Seymour: Veldt 18, Oskey 18, Vandelangenberg 10, Seitz 3, Heinke 3. Totals 20 6-17 52. Three-pointers: Veldt 4, Oskey 2. Fouls: 15.

BOYS NONCONFERENCE

Pulaski 69, Seymour 49

At Seymour, Wade Geenan and Jacob DeStarkey combined for 43 points to lead the Red Raiders to the win over the Thunder.

The Thunder who trailed by nine at the half were led by Trevor Cornell with 15 points and Casey Yaeger with 13.

Pulaski … …33 36 — 69 Seymour … …24 25 — 49

Pulaski: Stiede 8, Malewski 8, Geenen 23, Brockman 3, DeStarkey 20, VandenHeuvel 7. Totals 24 15-19 69. Three-pointers: Stiede 2, Geenen 3, Brockman. Fouls: 15.

Seymour: Wiczorek 2, Murphy 5, Driessen 2, Cornell 15, N.Yaeger 5, VandenHeuvel 2, Blake 3, C.Yaeger 13 Krause 2. Totals 18 7-11 49. Three-pointers: Murphy, Cornell 3, Blake, C.Yaeger. Fouls: 15.

NORTH EASTERN CONFERENCE

Denmark 58, Wrightstown 50

At Denmark, the Tigers got off to a sluggish start, scoring only 18 points in the first half in their loss to the Vikings.

Wrightstown got 28 points from Derek Zwick and 17 from James Hansen but only five points from the rest of the roster.

Denmark was led by Blake Derricks with 20 points..

Wrightstown … …18 32 — 50 Denmark … …32 26 — 58

Wrightstown: Klister 3, Hansen 17, Zwick 28, Guns 2. Totals 16 11-17 50. Three-pointers: Hansen 4, Zwick 3. Fouls: 25.

Denmark: Bisbee 3, Derricks 20, Short 5, Jens 14, Sumnick 1, Sipiorski 12. Totals 19 18-27 58. Three-pointers: Short, Jens. Fouls: 19.