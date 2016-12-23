VIDEO: A turnaround, game-winning buzzer beater out of Maryland

Cadet Junior Tariq McKenzie's turn around buzzer beater to beat Urbana last night 58-55! pic.twitter.com/8dkcwTrXcB — FHS Cadet Athletics (@CadetAthletics) December 21, 2016

This is not, as “they” say, how you draw it up. The end result makes the mayhem in between worth it, though.

With time winding down in the boys basketball game between Frederick (Md.) and host Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.) tied at 55-55, the visiting team’s initial bids to go ahead aren’t working out. As the ball comes out toward the corner, savvy senior Dayvon Bird corrals the rebound and quickly gets it to junior shooting guard Tariq McKenzie behind the 3-point arc.

With his back to the basket, McKenzie gathers himself and begins his motion to shoot before even looking at the bucket. The stroke is smooth, though, and the ball tickles nothing but twine to give visiting Frederick the 58-55 win at the buzzer. The celebration on the hosts’ court had to have been sweet.

The Cadets are now 4-1 after the victory, one that came on what almost amounted to a no-look shot from McKenzie.