VIDEO: Aledo (Texas) freshman drops jaws with amazing TD run

Aledo became the first Texas team to win six state championships in eight years with a 24-16 win against Calallen (Corpus Christi) in the Class 5A Division II title game.

The run includes three 16-0 seasons — 2010, 2013 and 2016 — and this year’s edition scored a whopping 883 points, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Amid all that, the jaw-dropping play in the state title game was courtesy of 14-year-old freshman running back Jace McClellan, who dragged defenders into the end zone for the final yards of a 59-yard run.

“I was really determined to get in,” McClellan told the Morning News. “I made a cut, I made another cut and then I saw the goal line.”

The 59 yards were among his total of 98 on 13 carries. That earned him offensive player of the year.

And on Saturday, it earned him his first college scholarship offer from SMU.