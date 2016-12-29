VIDEO: Arizona State signee Remy Martin with two-hand reverse dunk

Remy Martin, a 6-foot guard who is signed with Arizona State, had one of the highlight plays as No. 2 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) in a 90-56 victory against Grant (Portland) at the Les Schwab Invitational in Portland.

Remy Martin with the two hand reverse jam! #LSI21 pic.twitter.com/87n4rLJzYG — LSI (@LSInvitational) December 29, 2016

Martin finished with 10 points as Sierra Canyon had six players in double figures led by Marvin Bagley’s 24. Cody Riley had 14 and Adam Seiko had 13. Martin, Terrance McBride and Michael Feinberg had 10 each.

Sierra Canyon meets Gongaza (Washington, D.C.) in the semifinals on Thursday. Gonzaga advanced with a 91-70 victory against Jefferson (Portland).