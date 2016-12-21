VIDEO: Kentucky 5-star hoops signee Nick Richards flushes filthy jam off inbounds at City of Palms

By now, you’ve read about the impact Nick Richards had for No. 10 The Patrick School at City of Palms. Now you can see it in all its glory.

That’s Richards maxing out in a City of Palms face off against Hudson Catholic, a game in which he led his squad with 15 points. More thn one of his buckets came on a jaw-dropping slam, particularly the one you see here, off a clever inbounds play. No, the Hudson Catholic highlights weren’t enough to lift The Patrick School past Memphis East in the City of Palms semis (Penny Hardaway’s Memphis East won, 74-61), but they were awful impressive regardless.

Naturally, a play like that begs questions about just how good Richards may be. He’s certainly the most athletic big man in the current senior class, but he might be the most explosive big man in a longer run than that, too. If nothing else, he certainly seems like just the tonic to make Kentucky fans put the hard feelings of Skal Labissiere’s tough year in Lexington behind them.

For now, Big Blue backers and the rest of us can all enjoy Richards’ athleticism in its pomp and glory.