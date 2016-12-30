VIDEO: Kenyon Martin's son is showing he gets up just like dad

My lil-big Man doing big things out here. #watchyahead pic.twitter.com/EPHqno4N6G — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 29, 2016

In his hey day, Kenyon Martin was one of the most explosive athletes in basketball. His son is now showing that the apple hasn’t fallen too far from the tree.

Kenyon Martin Jr., a 15-year-old sophomore at Chaminade High in suburban Los Angeles, recently elevated for a dunk off an alley-oop in a move that was eerily similar to some of his father’s highlight reel moments. Really, it was eerily similar.

For his part, Kenyon Martin Sr. — who recorded the dunk you see above on Wednesday night — is obviously very excited about his son’s coming breakthrough. At 6-foot-6, the younger Martin is already within three inches of his father’s eventual height. The elder Martin said his son’s hands are already larger than his are (and Martin was known for having big mitts), with doctors convinced he will grow to be at least 6-foot-9, as well.

That’s great news for the younger Martin, provided he wants to continue in his father’s footsteps. The early signs are that he certainly has all the raw talent to do so as well, especially considering the fact that the younger Martin didn’t even suit up for Chaminade during his freshman season.