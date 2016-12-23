Video: New Albany honors record-setting Langford

Prior to Thursday’s game between the New Albany High School boys basketball team and Evansville Bosse, Romeo Langford was honored for becoming New Albany’s all-time scoring leader.

The standout junior guard broke the record with a 28-point performance in a 55-52 win over Carmel, and on Thursday Langford was presented with a ceremonial game ball by the man who’s record Langford broke, Chad Hunter. Hunter’s old record was 1,463 points.

Rising from a wheelchair, Hunter presented Langford with the ball in the pre-game ceremony and looked to give some words of advice and encouragement. Hunter suffered a stroke on Feb. 9, 2016 and is continuing to recover.

Here’s a video of the pre-game ceremony honoring Langford.