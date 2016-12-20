VIDEO: Pa. boys hoops team hits five 3-pointers in 45 seconds, wins on buzzer beater

@SportsCenter #SCtop10 Bloomsburg High School Panthers hit 5 three pointers in the last 45 seconds to win game by one on a buzzer beater pic.twitter.com/6KoJRVLBQF — Matt Lee (@MattLee022) December 17, 2016

When you hear the term “a barrage of 3-pointers,” a performance like that of the Bloomsburg (Pa.) boys basketball team from Friday night is likely what you have in mind.

With five 3-pointers in 45 seconds, including the winner at the buzzer, Bloomsburg tipped host South Williamsport, 61-60.

The well-edited video above tells the tale.

Trailing, 57-46, with 45 seconds to go at South Williamsport, the visiting Panthers get to work. The first 3-pointer cuts the deficit to 57-49 with 43 seconds to go. After either a turnover or a missed shot (not sure which), Bloomsburg cuts into the lead again with a corner trey that makes it 57-52 with 33 seconds to go.

The crucial factor in mounting a quick comeback is the quickness with which the rallying team gets up the floor. After South Williamsport scores two more to cushion the seemingly comfortable lead, 59-52, a Panthers 3-pointer from the top of the key puts the score at 59-55 with 24 seconds to go. It only takes about five seconds from inbound pass to the ball going through the hoop.

A free throw from the hosts makes it 60-55, but the visitors quickly push the ball up the floor and hit another from distance to get within 60-58 with 9.5 seconds on the clock.

And after somehow getting the ball back for the last possession, the Panthers hit one last 3-pointer – this one with the buzzer sounding.

A fitting end to a thrilling comeback. For a Bloomsburg team that is now 2-4, this victory had to have been one to savor.