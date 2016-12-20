VIDEO: This N.C. behind-the-back crossover was absolutely jaw-dropping

It takes an extremely large amount of courage and confidence for someone to use an emoji as the sole brief for a video. Let’s just say that Garrett Flinchum’s remarkable behind-the-back killer crossover was worthy of his descriptor.

That’s Flinchum starring for Ronald Reagan in North Carolina, above, where the junior dropped an opponent with a perfect behind-the-back dribble that sent the man-to-man defender sliding backwards into the paint, buying Flinchum just enough time to drain a perfect trey in front of an onrushing help defender.

It’s about as impressive an in-game ball handling move as you’ll see, and even though it’s come in the first month of the season, Flinchum’s move has already captured the excitement of his Reagan fans; just check out the top-row fans exploding when the guard’s shot sinks through the net.