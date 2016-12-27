VIDEO: Tiny New Albany (Ind.) hoops fans go wild after getting Romeo Langford jerseys

While outside New Albany’s (Ind.) locker room following a boys basketball home game, you’d be hard-pressed not to find a swarm of young supporters donning Romeo Langford’s jersey.

The program’s recent success and a rise to stardom for the junior guard has made New Albany basketball and its threads a hot commodity, just ask two young members of the Wehmiller family. A Dec. 26 tweet posted by Jane Wehmiller, which was later shared by the Bulldogs’ account, shows a pair of young boys in awe after receiving their Langford jerseys as a Christmas gift. Watch the video below:

@yeahyeah_22 Two happy Bulldog fans this Christmas 🐾🎄🎁🐾 pic.twitter.com/TIQDckpVww — Jane Wehmiller (@msweh) December 26, 2016