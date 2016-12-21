VIDEO: Top 10 plays from City of Palms Classic, Day 5

Below are the top plays from Day 4 of the City of Palms Classic, courtesy of Overtime.
RJ Barrett, Montverde Academy (Fla.), Finshes alley-oop
Shameil Stevenson, Hillcrest Prep, Monster putback slam
Keyontae Johnson, IMG Academy, 1st quarter poster dunk
Hamidou Diallo, Putnam Science Academy, Windmill dunk on fastbreak
Emmitt Williams, IMG Academy, Throws down a two-handed dunk
Brandon Randolph/Mo Bamba, Westtown, Randolph throws up alley-oop to Bamba
Antavion Collum, Memphis East, Flies over the top for the putback slam
Jahvon Quinerly, Hudson Catholic, Slick behind the back pass
DeAndre Ayton, Hillcrest Prep, Skies through the air for the hammer dunk
Collin Sexton, Pebblebrook, Beautiful Up & Under layup
