VIDEO: Top 10 plays from City of Palms Classic, Day 5

Below are the top plays from Day 4 of the City of Palms Classic, courtesy of Overtime.

RJ Barrett, Montverde Academy (Fla.), Finshes alley-oop

Shameil Stevenson, Hillcrest Prep, Monster putback slam

Keyontae Johnson, IMG Academy, 1st quarter poster dunk

Hamidou Diallo, Putnam Science Academy, Windmill dunk on fastbreak

Emmitt Williams, IMG Academy, Throws down a two-handed dunk

Brandon Randolph/Mo Bamba, Westtown, Randolph throws up alley-oop to Bamba

Antavion Collum, Memphis East, Flies over the top for the putback slam

Jahvon Quinerly, Hudson Catholic, Slick behind the back pass

DeAndre Ayton, Hillcrest Prep, Skies through the air for the hammer dunk

Collin Sexton, Pebblebrook, Beautiful Up & Under layup