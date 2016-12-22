VIDEO: Top 10 plays from City of Palms Classic, Day 6

Below are the top plays from Day 6 of the City of Palms Classic, courtesy of Overtime.

R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy (Fla.)

DeAndre Osuigwe, Keyontae Johnson, Trevon Duval, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Joseph Toppin, Norcross (Ga.)

Trevon Duval, Silvio De Sousa, IMG Academy

Darius Garland, Brentwood Academy (Nashville)

Trevon Duval, Keyontae Johnson, IMG Academy

Andrew Nembhard, Monteverde Academy

Trevon Duval, Emmitt Williams, IMG Academy

R.J. Barrett, Sean Mobley, Marcus Carr, Montverde Academy

Chandler Lawson, Malcolm Dandridge, Memphis East