VIDEO: Top 10 plays from Slam Dunk to The Beach Tournament, Day 1

Below are the top plays from Day 1 of the Slam Dunk to The Beach Tournament, courtesy of Overtime.

KVonn Cramer, Mount Pleasant (Wilmington, Del.)

De’Vondre Perry, Baltimore Polytech Institute (Md.)

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Neumann Goretti (Philadelphia)

Raheem Carter, Roselle Catholic (N.J.)

Kahlil Whitney, Roselle Catholic (N.J.)

Seth Pinkney, Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.)

Isaiah Washington, St. Raymond (Bronx, N.Y.)

Jordan Walker/Nick Richards, The Patrick School (Elizabeth, N.J.)

Keith Williams, Bishop Loughlin (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Markquis Nowell, Bishop Loughlin (Brooklyn, N.Y.)