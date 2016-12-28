VIDEO: Top 10 plays from Slam Dunk to The Beach Tournament, Day 1

Below are the top plays from Day 1 of the Slam Dunk to The Beach Tournament, courtesy of Overtime.
KVonn Cramer, Mount Pleasant (Wilmington, Del.)
De’Vondre Perry, Baltimore Polytech Institute (Md.)
Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Neumann Goretti (Philadelphia)
Raheem Carter, Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
Kahlil Whitney, Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
Seth Pinkney, Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.)
Isaiah Washington, St. Raymond (Bronx, N.Y.)
Jordan Walker/Nick Richards, The Patrick School (Elizabeth, N.J.)
Keith Williams, Bishop Loughlin (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
Markquis Nowell, Bishop Loughlin (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
