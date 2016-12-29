VIDEO: Top 10 plays from Slam Dunk to The Beach Tournament, Day 2

Below are the top plays from Day 2 of the Slam Dunk to The Beach Tournament, courtesy of Overtime.

Top Plays from the Westtown-Gray Collegiate Academy Game:

Brandon Randolph, Westtown

Brandon Randolph/Mo Bamba, Westtown

Brandon Randolph/Mo Bamba, Westtown

Jake Forrester, Westtown

Juwan Gary, Gray Collegiate Academy

Jalek Felton, Gray Collegiate Academy

Cam Reddish/Jake Forrester, Westtown

Cam Reddish/Mo Bamba, Westtown

Jalek Felton, Gray Collegiate Academy

Jalek Felton, Gray Collegiate Academy

Best of the Rest:

Karrington Wallace, Archbishop Wood

Brandon Slater, Paul VI

Boubacar Diakite, Our Savior New American