VIDEO: Watch First Flight High set N.C. record with 28 three-pointers in game

The Nighthawks set a state record in a game against Bertie recently, hitting 28 3-pointers in 61 attempts to shatter the mark of 22 set by Southern Durham in 2001.

Despite the 3-point barrage, the Falcons took a 120-107 victory against the Nighthawks.

Freshman point guard Dylan Blake led First Flight (7-3) with 39 points. He went 10-for-20 from 3-point range. They were his only attempts from the field. Sophomore forward Reese Jones added 30 points on 10-of-19 3-point shooting.

First Flight coach Chad Williams said his team has attempted 561 3-pointers this season and hit 155 heading into the holidays.