VIDEO: Wheeler (Ga.) star Rodolzo Lewis takes home Chick-Fil-A dunk contest crown

Watch as Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) star Rodolzo Lewis won the Chick-Fil-A dunk contest Wednesday in Columbia, S.C.

“There were a lot of good people in the dunk contest and I had good competition,” Lewis told The State afterwards. “And I had my support group behind me.”

Some of that good competition came from Greensboro (N.C.) Day’s JP Moorman, who took an early lead after the dunk seen below.

Lewis’ Wheeler teammate Darius Perry, who will play next season at Louisville, won the 3-point competition. Lewis has not yet committed to a college.