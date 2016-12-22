Viera High's Kaitlyn Jensen voted Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Viera High girls basketball player Kaitlyn Jensen, FLORIDA TODAY’s high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 12-18.

Jensen had 44 points, 31 rebounds and 6 blocks in three victories last week. On Monday, she had 12 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks in a 44-26 win over Space Coast. On Wednesday, she had 14 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks in a 45-6 win over Merritt Island. On Thursday, she had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 1 block in a 50-30 win over Liberty.

Jensen garnered 49.45 percent of the 1,183 votes collected for five athletes represented.

Second place was Edgewood boys basketball player Garrett Ellington (14.96 percent), followed by Merritt Island High girls soccer player Aimee Vance (12.85 percent), Satellite High wrestler Kolin March (12.76 percent), and Titusville boys soccer player Jake Geyer (9.97 percent).

Voting for Athlete of the Week will take a two-week hiatus during the holidays. The next opportunity to vote for Athlete of the Week will begin on Jan. 9, 2017.