Vikings' Greenway headlines SDSWA year-end awards

For the third time in his professional career, Mount Vernon native Chad Greenway has been named the South Dakota Sports Celebrity of the Year, as selected by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association.

Greenway, in his 11th season with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, was selected as the Vikings Community Man of the Year for a third straight season and four the fourth time in his career. The award was in part recognition of his work with his Lead The Way Foundation. The foundation has donated more than $1.5 million to the Twin Cities and Upper Midwest with a focus on helping chronically and critically ill children.

The Iowa grad has continued to be impactful on the field, recording 38 tackles and one interception on the season. He currently ranks fourth in games played for the Vikings, and will move into a tie for third by playing in the team’s regular season finale on Jan. 1.

Here is a look at the other honorees by the SDSWA for 2016:

Independent



These honorees are individuals or teams not in the regular high school or college structure in South Dakota. They can include amateur or youth club teams, as well as South Dakota natives who are competing collegiately outside the state.

INDEPENDENT FEMALE: Sioux Falls O’Gorman grad Taryn Kloth made her impact felt in her sophomore season at Creighton. The sophomore averaged 3.2 kills per set, earning honorable mention All-American honors from both the AVCA and PrepVolleyball.com She also earned first team All-Big East and All-East Region honors in helping the Bluejays advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

INDEPENDENT MALE: Sioux Falls Washington grad Nate Gerry continued to thrive in his final season for the University of Nebraska football team, ranking second on the Huskers with 74 tackles, including seven for loss and four interceptions, during the regular season. He finished his career with 13 interceptions, one shy of a Husker record. He was named second-team all-Big Ten by the media and third-team all-Big Ten by the coaches.

INDEPENDENT TEAM: For the first time in modern South Dakota amateur baseball history, a state champion finished the season undefeated and the Angels did so convincingly. Alexandria capped the season at 28-0, winning its second Class B state championship in four seasons with a 7-1 win over Garretson Aug. 14 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. Tournament MVP Tyson Gau and Trever Vermeulen led a pitching staff that allowed 25 earned runs in 221 innings for the season and had 253 strikeouts for the season. There was no lack of offense for manager Chris Marek and the Halos, either. The Angels averaged nine runs a game, hit 20 home runs and averaged .337 at the plate.

College



COLLEGE MEN’S ATHLETE: Regarded as one of the top tight ends in FCS, South Dakota State’s Dallas Goedert had a school-record 92 catches for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns. The junior from Britton’s highlight-reel catches have landed him on the “SportsCenter Top 10″ twice this season. His exploits were also recognized by several national groups, as he was named to five different All-American teams, all on the first team.

COLLEGE MEN’S TEAM/COACH: The Augustana Vikings men’s basketball team had its greatest run in school history, a 34-2 campaign that resulted in the program’s first NCAA Division II championship. Coach Tom Billeter, who was in his 13th season at the helm of the program, was named the national Coach of the Year by both the NABC and the Division II Bulletin.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S ATHLETE: South Dakota State women’s basketball player Macy Miller was the driving force behind another NCAA Tournament team for the Jackrabbits, leading the team in scoring (15.5 ppg) and assists (93) during the season. The Mitchell native earned Summit League Tournament MVP honors, as well as first-team all-Summit and all-Summit League Tourney honors. Her 2016-17 season has been cut short by injury, but she had been off to a strong start, averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S COACH: In her fourth season at the helm of the University of South Dakota women’s basketball program, Amy Williams continued to build a successful squad. The Coyotes went 32-6, winning the 2015-16 Summit League regular season title then, after losing in the Summit League Tournament final, bounced back and won the WNIT. The Spearfish native left USD to take the helm of her alma mater, the University of Nebraska, not long after the WNIT win, ending her Coyote career with a 96-44 record.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TEAM: Another season, another NCAA Tournament berth for the South Dakota State women’s basketball program. The Jackrabbits won the Summit League Tournament for the seventh time in eight years, and responded with a first-round upset of Miami before falling to fourth-seeded Stanford by one points in the second round. The Jackrabbits had four players earned all-Summit League honors, Macy Miller on first team, Ellie Thompson on second team, Kerri Young on honorable mention and Madison Guebert on the all-newcomer team.

High School



PREP BOYS’ ATHLETE: Mitchell’s Spencer Neugebauer put together one of the strongest seasons by an 11-man player in South Dakota high school football history, while also leading the Mitchell Kernels to their first playoff-era state championship. In 2016, Neugebauer rushed for a school-record 2,191 yards and broke the single-game rushing record with 325 rushing yards against Pierre in the Class 11AA semifinals. He recorded 39 rushing touchdowns and finished with 42 total touchdowns and became the school’s all-time leading rusher with 3,658 career rushing yards. In the Class 11AA state title game, Neugebauer rushed for a state championship game record 236 yards in Mitchell’s 41-6 blowout win over Harrisburg.

PREP BOYS’ COACH/TEAM: The Winner Warriors were an unstoppable force in 11B for a second straight season, rolling through opponents on the way to a second straight unbeaten season and state title. The Warriors bulldozed opponents to the tune of 610 points to 35, recording nine shutouts on the season. The title was the third under head coach Dan Aaker.

PREP GIRLS’ ATHLETE: On both the basketball and volleyball court, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket’s Myah Selland has done it all. She’s helped the Blackhawk volleyball team make back-to-back Class B state volleyball tournament appearances and led the girls basketball team to a 21-5 and a third-place finish at the Class B state tournament last year. The South Dakota State basketball recruit enters her senior season on the basketball court with 1,700 career points, 751 rebounds and 411 assists. The Letcher native is a two-time Class B first team all-state selection and averaged 23.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.1 steals per game last year. In 2015-16, she broke her own team record from a year ago for points per game.

PREP GIRLS’ COACH: Aberdeen Central girls’ basketball coach Dawn Seiler coached the Golden Eagles to a one-loss season, ending with the first girls’ basketball state championship in school history. The state title was also the first of Seiler’s career, which includes 550 career victories.

PREP GIRLS’ TEAM: The Tiger train kept rolling in 2016, as the Ipswich girls’ cross country team extended its run of team titles to seven straight with its victory in Huron in October. The Tigers were led in the state by 2015 individual champion Aleah Steger, with Tessa Kilber 10th and University of South Dakota recruit Macy Heinz 13th. Ipswich will return four of its five state meet runners next season.