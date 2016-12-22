Virginia alma mater names court for basketball impresario Boo Williams

Basketball impresario Boo Williams had his No. 5 jersey retired at his alma mater, Phoebus High in Hampton, Va., and had the court named in his honor.

Williams founded the eponymous Boo Williams Summer League where he coached players from the Virginia area such as Allen Iverson, Alonzo Mourning and Bryant Smith. Williams’ program is among the biggest names on the summer AAU basketball circuit.

“I grew up in Phoebus, born and raised in Phoebus, and it feels real good to come back to the community and give the young kids,” Williams said, according to WTKR.com. “The young boys and girls need someone to look up to in the community.”

The school also retired the No. 11 jersey of current Howard University star James Daniel. Howard was in the area because it was playing Old Dominion and Daniel brought the whole team with him to see the ceremony.