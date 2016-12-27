Menu
Watch | A Christmas surprise for young New Albany fans

While outside New Albany’s locker room following a boys basketball home game, you’d be hard-pressed not to find a swarm of young supporters donning Romeo Langford’s jersey.

The program’s recent success and a rise to stardom for the junior guard has made New Albany basketball and its threads a hot commodity, just ask two young members of the Wehmiller family. A Dec. 26 tweet posted by Jane Wehmiller, which was later shared by the Bulldogs’ account, shows a pair of young boys in awe after receiving their Langford jerseys as a Christmas gift. Watch the video below:

Langford led the one-loss Bulldogs to their first state championship since 1973 a season ago while averaging 29.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The five-star guard – who recently wrote his name atop New Albany’s all-time scoring list – is again averaging 29.3 points per game this season for the Bulldogs (5-2), who are set to take part in the Hall of Fame Classic on Friday.

New Albany’s Romeo Langford (1) dunks over Carmel’s Eddie Gill (4) and John Michael Mulloy (33) during their game at New Albany High School. New Albany edged Carmel 55-52. Dec. 20, 2016

