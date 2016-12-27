Watch | A surprise for young New Albany fans

While outside New Albany’s locker room following a boys’ basketball home game, you’d be hard-pressed not to find a swarm of young supporters donning Romeo Langford’s jersey.

The program’s recent success and a rise to stardom for the junior guard have made New Albany basketball and its threads a hot commodity.

Just ask two young members of the Wehmiller family.

A Dec. 26 tweet posted by Jane Wehmiller, which was later shared by the Bulldogs’ account, shows a pair of young boys in awe after receiving their Langford jerseys as a Christmas gift. Watch the video below:

@yeahyeah_22 Two happy Bulldog fans this Christmas 🐾🎄🎁🐾 https://t.co/TIQDckpVww —

Jane Wehmiller (@msweh) December 26, 2016

Langford led the one-loss Bulldogs to their first state championship since 1973 a season ago while averaging 29.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The five-star guard – who recently wrote his name atop New Albany’s all-time scoring list – is again averaging 29.3 points per game this season for the Bulldogs (5-2), who are set to take part in the Hall of Fame Classic on Friday.